Despite objections, Absecon City Council OK's last call ordinance

ABSECON — After months of deliberation and criticism from city business owners and residents, last call for alcohol at all Absecon bars will be 2 a.m., City Council ruled Thursday.

The council approved the ordinance to limit alcohol sales between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. in a 4-1 margin with Council President Betty Howell abstained. Councilman Nick LaRotonda voted no. Councilman Steve Light was excused from attending Thursday's meeting.

The new rule will take effect following final adoption and publication, according to the ordinance.

During a public portion, members of the public were upset the ordinance was still being considered after being tabled twice, maintaining that good business owners are being punished for one rowdy bar, the Hi Point Pub.

The pub, which was open 24/7, remains closed due to an indefinite liquor license suspension by the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, with its future not clearly known.

The division said the bar allowed fights on its property, served underage patrons, overserved other patrons and staffed ineligible employees. It's also said to be linked to two fatal motor vehicle crashes within the past year, according to the division.

Councilman Nick LaRotonda, the only Republican on council, voted to have the ordinance tabled a third time, siding with the public that the problem revolves around poor business management, not a citywide issue.

"There are already mechanisms in place to hold irresponsible business owners accountable," LaRotonda said. "All this ordinance will do is hurt our responsible business owners in town."

One other council member, Sandy Cain, remarked upon the opposition to the ordinance but ultimately voted to adopted to the ordinance.

She acknowledged two city bar owners, Jim Falivene and John Rifici, both of whom attended Thursday's meeting, commending them for doing business in the city, and doing it without substantial problems.

She considered the decision to approve a last-call time into city law "tough for all of us," speaking on behalf of council, but acknowledged that voting yes was what council, as a whole, believed to be the best choice to maintain public safety.

"The whole town voted for us to make what we think is the best decision for the town," Cain said. "I'm sorry that it has come to this."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

