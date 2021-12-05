Despite no fiscal analysis for public, PILOT bill on fast track in Trenton

+2 Sweeney PILOT bill would cut casino payments to $110M in 2022 A bill to remove sports and internet gaming figures from casino payment in lieu of taxes cal…

“Write it in plain English so everyone can understand and then we’ll talk,” Levinson said.

After the original PILOT bill passed, with unclear wording on the percentage of PILOT payments to go to the county, Atlantic County sued to get the 13.5% promised verbally to the county by then Gov. Chris Christie. The 13.5% figure was also in the statement of the bill but not the body of it.

“So as far as I know, they screwed us the last time, why wouldn’t they this time?” Levinson said.

In a Dec. 2 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, Levinson said the settlement of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the PILOT requires the original PILOT to continue, and said he will resort to legal action against the state again if the bill passes.

“Returning to court to enforce the Consent Order and/or revive the challenge to the constitutionality of the original PILOT bill would be costly and time consuming,” Levinson wrote. “I would prefer not to have to take that course of action again, but am prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect the best interests of ALL Atlantic County taxpayers.”

Murphy signed the Consent Order of Settlement in 2018.