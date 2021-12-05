Despite no fiscal analysis for public, PILOT bill on fast track in Trenton

ATLANTIC CITY — There is no financial analysis available to the public on bills to amend the Atlantic City casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes legislation, but the Senate version is set to move forward in the budget committee Monday.
Former state senator and Superior Court Judge Steven Perskie, who is advising Mayor Marty Small Sr., said last week he and city officials relied on an analysis by the state Department of Community Affairs and the state Treasury Department in deciding the amended legislation would benefit the city.
However, a Treasury spokesperson said it hadn’t done an analysis.
An administration source said the department did perform an analysis, but that it was “provided verbally to city officials,” not in writing, and is “considered consultative and deliberative since it’s an attorney-client work product.”
That news stunned Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who said the multipage bill is so complex and the wording so filled with legalese, it is difficult to believe any analysis could be provided without pages of documentation.
“They did it verbally? I’d like to remind the DCA they don’t just represent the casino interests, but the people of this county,” Levinson said Friday. “If that’s not a flag, I don’t know what is. Holy cow, at least the Indians had written treaties before they screwed them.”
The bill would remove sports and internet gaming from the revenues that determine the level of the basic PILOT and set it at $110 million a year for 2022. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic cut into revenues, the basic PILOT was calculated at about $150 million under the existing law. It fell to about $130 million for 2021.
Both the existing law and the amended law also provide for the bulk of investment alternative taxes paid by casinos to go to the city. They include 1.25% of brick-and-mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues. That’s expected to provide another $50 million, according to the Casino Association of New Jersey.
Senate bill 4007 is sponsored by Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, whose office has repeatedly declined to comment on it.
The bill to amend the PILOT was intended to provide continued stability to the casino industry and the tax base of the city and county, said two other sources in the Murphy administration.
They said it was crafted over the past year through conversations between the Governor’s Office, the DCA and the Division of Gaming Enforcement, as well as legislators, stakeholders and casino officials.
Without changes to the PILOT, they said, two of the city’s smaller casinos faced the possibility of closure and two more would have been under great financial strain.
That’s because the original PILOT, starting in 2022, would no longer allow casinos to keep a portion of IAT funds, they said. And sports and internet gaming revenues changed the way individual properties’ PILOT costs were calculated, they said, resulting in unfairness.
An Assembly version (A5587) was introduced in May by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, but he had his name removed from it Thursday when the Assembly met in full. He was not reelected and said he felt someone else should shepherd the bill.
The Assembly sponsor is now Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden.
Levinson has said removal of sports and internet gaming from basic PILOT calculations would greatly hurt county taxpayers by limiting the revenues that would count toward their share of payments.
The Casino Association has said the bill sets the county share at what the county received this year, or $17.5 million, plus 2% increases annually if casino brick-and-mortar gaming revenues remain consistent. If they go up past a certain amount, the county will receive $1.2 million to $2.5 million more a year, and if they go down a certain amount, the county will receive $1.2 million to $2.5 million less.
But Levinson said the wording of the bill is unclear.
“Write it in plain English so everyone can understand and then we’ll talk,” Levinson said.
After the original PILOT bill passed, with unclear wording on the percentage of PILOT payments to go to the county, Atlantic County sued to get the 13.5% promised verbally to the county by then Gov. Chris Christie. The 13.5% figure was also in the statement of the bill but not the body of it.
“So as far as I know, they screwed us the last time, why wouldn’t they this time?” Levinson said.
In a Dec. 2 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, Levinson said the settlement of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the PILOT requires the original PILOT to continue, and said he will resort to legal action against the state again if the bill passes.
“Returning to court to enforce the Consent Order and/or revive the challenge to the constitutionality of the original PILOT bill would be costly and time consuming,” Levinson wrote. “I would prefer not to have to take that course of action again, but am prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect the best interests of ALL Atlantic County taxpayers.”
Murphy signed the Consent Order of Settlement in 2018.
“A settlement was reached in good faith, and at a cost of more than $300,000, to make the Atlantic County taxpayers whole. What has changed except for the fact the casinos want more?” Levinson wrote.
The settlement gave the county about 13.5% of PILOT revenues, based upon brick-and-mortar, internet and sports gaming revenues.
Had the casinos’ revenues plummeted, “we would all take a hit, but now that the casinos are collecting record revenues, they want to change the formulas to permit them to keep more of the profits,” Levinson said.
A fiscal estimate from the Office of Legislative Services is being drafted, Joe Pezzulo said last week. The associate research analyst in OLS’ Revenue, Finance and Appropriations Section said the plan was to have the estimate available for the committee hearing, which happens at 1 p.m. Monday.
However, the OLS had difficulty preparing such a fiscal estimate on the original casino PILOT bill in 2016. Its report then said the bill would have an indeterminate impact on state and local costs and revenues, because OLS couldn’t determine whether the PILOT amount will be greater or less than what would be collected locally under a property tax scheme.
The report also said the Executive Branch, then under Christie, failed to provide OLS a fiscal note, which is a written estimate of costs, savings, revenue gain or revenue loss expected from a bill or joint resolution.
“The bottom line is, they don’t want to give us our fair share,” Levinson said. “I can’t go toe to toe financially with these guys; they work in the billions. They can tell you whatever they want to tell you.”
