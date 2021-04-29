Despite lingering fears, summer should be a success for Cape May County

Recent data shows that Cape May County may be in for a strong rebound this summer.
Oliver Cooke, an associate professor of economics at Stockton University, hosted a webinar Thursday with the county Chamber of Commerce to forecast the upcoming season.
Backed up by data from a number of agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Census Bureau, Cooke said that things are trending in the right direction.
"It seems that nationally speaking, the economy really does seem very poised for a very strong 2021 rebound," Cooke said in the virtual meeting with around 40 people. "There is, needless to say, enormous amounts of lockdown fatigue. I might add, of course, Zoom fatigues. I think we can all attest to that.
"(There are) lots and lots of pent-up demand," Cooke added.
Cooke also compared the impact of the "COVID Recession" to that of the Great Recession of 2009. According to data from the Bureau of Labor, the Great Recession saw a total job loss of 1.4% from 2008. The COVID Recession, on the other hand, saw a 9.2% loss from 2019.
Additionally, the leisure and hospitality sector lost 20.5% of its workforce, or around 2,500 jobs out of 4,000 total. This accounted for 63% of all losses from 2019.
"So you get a good sense, as you think about kind of comparing these two different recessions, of how significant the actual 2020 COVID Recession really is," Cooke added.
Census Bureau data shows that small businesses across the state were hit hard than in the other states. A survey conducted this year between mid-February and mid-April revealed that 80% of small businesses experience moderate or large negative effects from the pandemic, compared to the national average of 71%.
Small businesses in New Jersey also seem to be less confident than other. According to the same survey, 45.8% of them believe it will take at least six months for normal operations resume, with the national average being 37%.
More than 8% of the small businesses in the state believe operations will never return to normal, and 2.7% of businesses permanently closed.
The end of the year did show signs of promise, however. In the fourth quarter of 2020, employment in Cape May was up 5.8% from last year, or about 2,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality was up 7.1%, and retail trade was up 14.4%. Although education and health was still down 8.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019, Cooke said the upward momentum of employment as a whole has continued into the early months of 2021.
By June 2020, the county's unemployment rate reached 26.6%. In July, the county's labor force has plummeted to less than 19%. In February of this year, unemployment dropped back down to 8.4%, nearing its pre-pandemic rate of 7.3%. The same month also saw the labor force increase to nearly 25%, surpassing its own pre-pandemic figures of around 23%.
Another bright spot, Cooke added, was the housing market. Single-family home prices in the county rose 18% from February 2020, compared to the national average of 11.5% and statewide average of 13.
At the current pace, 80% of the country's adult population will be vaccinated by early July. That, coupled with lockdown fatigue and the lingering fear of flying and major cities, could result in a greater demand for local and regional shore vacations.
Another study, however, showed that less than 45% of the adult population feels comfortable dining right now, even as restrictions continue to ease and case number decrease.
"I also think a lot of this is going to depend, as it always had, kind of on consumer comfort," Cooke said. "Again, I get the sense that we are moving in the right direction; but I still think there's going to be a lot of lingering fear about being in a crowded public space, whether it be malls, whether it be water parks, whether it be restaurants, et cetera."
During a webinar about restoring consumer confidence in public gatherings, experts from Stockton University and the live event industry discussed what they’ve done to bring patrons back to Atlantic City.
Panelists said their companies have been working hard to educate their employees on new safety precautions so attendees feel safe coming to future gatherings.
“So much of our efforts have been educating them (employees) on how we’ve made it safe,” said Dave Sholler, executive vice president of communications for the Philadelphia 76ers and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “This situation with the pandemic can not be solely tackled by Stockton or the 76ers, we have to work together as an industry to convey the safety standards that are going to march us forward. And I think that’s really been the key for us is showing our employees, we’re talking the talk but we’re walking it too.”
The role that marketing has played in recharging the live event industry is extremely important, panelists said.
“Marketing has always been important in business … I think today, everything has changed based on the pandemic,” said Ronnie Burt, VP of sales and marketing of the Atlantic City Convention Center and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. “What we’ve all experienced in business in the last year I would say marketing at this point is critical.”
Bill Hansen, director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, said the tournament expects a large turnout this October.
"I think we’re going to have really big crowds once they know we’re back and there's no limit for outdoor fans," Hansen said.
Panelists also discussed whether vaccine passports will be a common tool used in the live event industry moving forward.
"I think brands, facilities and arenas need to do what's best for their business," Burt said.
Sholler said the 76ers organization has discussed dedicating a specific section in the Wells Fargo Center for vaccinated fans.
"We have had a lot of conversations with local elected officials about vaccinated sections," Sholler said. "I think some of the perception of the public is that applying some sort of pressure to people who don’t feel comfortable getting vaccines it's actually the opposite. It's trying to figure out how we can get more fans into our buildings to enjoy events and if folks are vaccinated and they're comfortable we can put them together."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
