Despite lingering fears, summer should be a success for Cape May County

Census Bureau data shows that small businesses across the state were hit hard than in the other states. A survey conducted this year between mid-February and mid-April revealed that 80% of small businesses experience moderate or large negative effects from the pandemic, compared to the national average of 71%.

Small businesses in New Jersey also seem to be less confident than other. According to the same survey, 45.8% of them believe it will take at least six months for normal operations resume, with the national average being 37%.

More than 8% of the small businesses in the state believe operations will never return to normal, and 2.7% of businesses permanently closed.

The end of the year did show signs of promise, however. In the fourth quarter of 2020, employment in Cape May was up 5.8% from last year, or about 2,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality was up 7.1%, and retail trade was up 14.4%. Although education and health was still down 8.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019, Cooke said the upward momentum of employment as a whole has continued into the early months of 2021.