Despite heavy snow, third time is the charm for Cape May nuptials

Local police and firefighters helped the Department of Public Works clear a route for the wedding and a walking path to the church. A local limo service made a series of trips from the hotel to shuttle people who were unable or didn’t want to walk several blocks in the cold and snow.

“We basically made sure there was a route from the Congress Hall Hotel to the church,” said Mayor Zack Mullock. He said that took place after emergency routes and other vital areas were cleared and passable. “Once those were done, police, fire and public works got a path cleared on Lyle Lane.”

“It was amazing. It was absolutely amazing,” said Valerie Sorensen, the mother of the bride. Her family is from Cape May. She now lives nearby in Lower Township, south of the Cape May Canal. She stayed home with her dog and her daughter’s dog, rather than staying over at the hotel the night before the wedding.

She said the Lower Township crews also came by and made sure she had a route from her house to the church, and that neighbors and friends also helped clear cars and pathways in the deep snow. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the Cape.