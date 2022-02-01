Despite heavy snow, third time is the charm for Cape May nuptials

CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
She and Nicholas Licari had canceled their wedding twice before because of COVID-19, and they were not going to let a snowstorm stand in their way this time.
Still, she and her family were deeply grateful for the city's efforts to clear a route for their guests to reach the Catholic church on the Washington Street Mall. That included her 93-year-old grandmother.
“We would have gotten to that church. But it definitely would not have been so magical,” Licari said Monday evening.
She and her new husband had just completed the long ride back to the Boston area, which also saw a couple of feet of snow dropped by the big storm.
Some guests canceled because of the storm, Nicholas Licari said, with people planning to attend from Florida, South Carolina and other far-flung locations. Several guests from Long Island ended up canceling at the last minute as that area received serious snow, he said.
But others just came to Cape May a little earlier so they were in town before the snow began to fall late Friday. It snowed through the night and much of the day Saturday, tapering off before the ceremony at 1:30 p.m.
Local police and firefighters helped the Department of Public Works clear a route for the wedding and a walking path to the church. A local limo service made a series of trips from the hotel to shuttle people who were unable or didn’t want to walk several blocks in the cold and snow.
“We basically made sure there was a route from the Congress Hall Hotel to the church,” said Mayor Zack Mullock. He said that took place after emergency routes and other vital areas were cleared and passable. “Once those were done, police, fire and public works got a path cleared on Lyle Lane.”
“It was amazing. It was absolutely amazing,” said Valerie Sorensen, the mother of the bride. Her family is from Cape May. She now lives nearby in Lower Township, south of the Cape May Canal. She stayed home with her dog and her daughter’s dog, rather than staying over at the hotel the night before the wedding.
She said the Lower Township crews also came by and made sure she had a route from her house to the church, and that neighbors and friends also helped clear cars and pathways in the deep snow. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the Cape.
Sorensen said she had not contacted the municipal officials, but rather the city reached out to her to see what they could do to help. She sees it as one of the benefits of living in a small town.
Both Mullock and her daughter attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School, although not in the same year. That was before the school consolidated with St. Raymond a decade ago and later joined with St. Ann Regional School to form Cape Trinity Catholic. In 2020, that in turn joined with Wildwood Catholic High School to form Wildwood Catholic Academy after a million-dollar fundraising effort aimed at saving the schools.
Mullock on Monday credited the efforts to the police, firefighters and the city public works crews. Knowing the pandemic derailed previous plans meant the crews wanted to make sure the wedding went ahead this time.
“It’s a big day,” he said. “It was a neat thing.”
Meghann Licari is in pharmaceutical sales, while Nicholas Licari works in sales for medical devices, including those used for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery. Both are 29.
They’d been engaged for 2½ years, with their first wedding date set for last January. It was always planned for Cape May.
Her family owned Wallace’s Whalers Cove Bar and Restaurant and other businesses in the area.
Meghann said she was praying for snow on her wedding. She loves the snow and said her father, Bob Wallace, loved snow as well. He died in May. She knew it was a long shot on the Jersey Cape, where most years, snow is unusual.
Not this winter, though.