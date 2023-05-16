ATLANTIC CITY — Casino workers and anti-smoking groups expressed concerns to the city before the first Atlantic City Cigar Social took place Saturday at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Early last week, anti-smoking groups wrote the city criticizing the event.

But city officials said the Cigar Social was in compliance with city ordinances since it was held outside, and that Borgata followed the rules when hosting the event.

“Our environmental services inspector determined that because this event was held outdoors, it was in compliance with all city ordinances,” Jarrod Barnes, director of the city's Health and Human Services Department, said Tuesday.

The Cigar Social drew about 600 attendees as well as 20 vendors. It took place outside at Borgata's outdoor pool, away from gamblers.

Borgata posted signs stating no cigar smoking was allowed inside the casino.

A smoker's haven at the Atlantic City Cigar Social ATLANTIC CITY — Some people like to relax by watching TV, reading a book or taking a nice lo…

Borgata management did not immediately return calls seeking comment Tuesday.

The event caused many workers to call out, said Aaron Rodriguez, vice president of communications for Moyer Strategies, who works with Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights.

"Our sources at Borgata shared the following about how today went with workers: Over 200 callouts between day shift and swing shift today. Typical Saturday is around 25. The casino is offering $100 bonus for any worker to stay 4 extra hours to work," Rodriguez said Saturday.

He shared a photo with The Press that he said showed a person smoking a cigar indoors Saturday.

The issues come as a bill sits in the Legislature that would eliminate smoking on the casino floor. The bill would close a loophole in the state’s 2006 indoor smoking law. That measure was written specifically to exempt casinos from bans on smoking indoors.

Currently, smoking is permitted on 25% of a casino floor in Atlantic City.

Dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban TRENTON — Tammy Brady began her career as an Atlantic City casino dealer at the age of 18. N…

Several casino employees spoke in favor of the legislation that would ban smoking inside the city's nine casinos at a March 9, discussion-only bill hearing. But no vote has been taken on the bill.

Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign the bill if it passes the Legislature.

Business groups have opposed a ban, and Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54 of the Unite Here casino workers union until he resigned this month, has predicted that prohibiting smoking would cost the industry 10% of its revenue and cause the closure of at least one casino.

Robert Zlotnick, executive director of Atlantic Prevention Resources, wrote a letter to the Atlantic City Health and Human Services Department last week urging officials to investigate the event due to concerns of cigar smoking on the casino floor and secondhand cigar smoke.

“As you know, a 2007 Atlantic City ordinance requires that casinos limit smoking to only 25% of the gaming floor,” said Zlotnick in the letter. “We would like to know what measures are being taken to ensure compliance with the city’s clean air ordinance and to prevent workers from being put in another situation of having to choose between a paycheck and their health.”

Zlotnick said since smoking made its post-COVID return in 2021, table game dealers have been advocating for a ban on smoking inside casinos, including members of CEASE and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights.

“Borgata claims that 'this is the cigar event the Jersey Shore has been waiting for.’ We find that difficult to believe given the fact that smoking is prohibited in all public spaces including on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk," Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights President and CEO Cynthia Hallet said in a news release earlier this month. "The reality is that hundreds of casino workers and guests have been calling on lawmakers to close the casino smoking loophole, and a strong majority of people prefer a smoke-free environment."

GALLERY: Atlantic City Cigar Social at Borgata