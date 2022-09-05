Despite challenges, Jersey Shore businesses yielded profits in summer 2022

While most shore town business are reporting a profitable summer, inflation has made running a business over the last three months challenging.

Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar in Ocean City has switched among different suppliers and product brands to deal with the supply chain issues and high prices seen across the country, manager Sandy Colao said.

"I've been working around it," Colao said while working at the Boardwalk pizzeria on Labor Day.

While inflation has tested businesses, a successful summer tourism season is being reported across the Jersey Shore.

“I think the summer was strong,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “We’re a beach community, and there’s still a strong interest to come to the beach.”

While prices remain high, it hasn’t influenced people to stay home this summer, instead only altering their spending and travel habits when planning a Jersey Shore getaway, Cape May County tourism director Diane Wieland said Wednesday.

Ernestine Payne adjusted her budget this year to deal with high-than-usual prices. She’s mostly purchasing food from the grocery store rather than going out to eat out as much.

“I pre-pack my food before I go traveling,” said Payne, of Newark, Delaware, who was on vacation in Ocean City with her daughter, Denise Backous.

Wieland said beach badge sales and occupancy tax collections — two revenue streams the county uses to gauge its tourism economy — were slightly down from a year ago 2021 but remain strong.

“This year, as we went into it, we kind of predicted that things were not going to be as great, but it was still going to be good,” Wieland said.

Some budgets, like that of Geoffrey Wiles, of Fairfax, Virginia, still include the money needed for a Jersey Shore getaway.

Wiles, 40, who works for NPR in its fundraising department, was visiting the Ocean City Boardwalk with his family Monday. His family's finances haven't been too dampened by higher-than-usual prices, he said.

Wiles said his in-laws live in Linwood, so they stay with them during summer trips to the shore.

"This is our second time up here this summer, and each time, we've gone out to eat at least twice," Wiles said. "So we haven't changed our spending habits that much."

In Atlantic County, approximately 1.9 million drivers have headed through the Pleasantville Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway, a traditional indicator of the number of people heading into the resort, said Chait. Last summer, more than 2 million motorists passed through the toll plaza.

“That’s still an enormous amount of people coming to the shore,” Chait said.

The city, however, had its weaker periods during the summer.

“July was a little slower than normal, and that’s partly because of inflation, obviously,” Chait said. “With schools getting out so late, I think that had an impact on travel plans and people coming to the area.”

Chait said events like the TidalWave Music Festival, the NAACP National Convention and the Atlantic City Airshow, which drew more than 550,000 people, helped boost the summer economy.

Stephen LaRosa, manager of the Shore Store on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, said those events helped bring new people to city.

“You can’t make money off the same people each weekend,” LaRosa said.

While things may not have been as bad as feared at the shore, inflation did impede spending to some extent. Cape May County officials say they have noticed more visitors taking advantage of low-cost or free activities, such as movies on the beach and community concerts, Wieland said.

They’re also seeing spending at restaurants down this year, with more visitors opting for stay-at-home meals.

"Our takeout has expanded big time," said Colao, manager of Prep's Pizzeria, adding that she initially attributed the growth to renovated oven space for the Ocean City restaurant to accommodate more customers.

The return of the Canadian visitor also has helped. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the U.S.’s northern border was closed for 19 months before reopening in November 2021. The closure prevented thousands of Canadian families that typically travel in groups from coming to New Jersey, Wieland said.

Shorter trips also are becoming more common instead of weeklong stays, Wieland said.

“That’s how people are going to change their spending to meet their budget,” Wieland said.

For Masuda Khan, the manager at Peanut World, which has been on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for more than 40 years, the pandemic triggered a staffing shortage. Khan said her staff is a third smaller than it was due to people not coming back to work because of COVID.

Her business has been down this year, something she attributes to inflation. But merchandise shortages and wholesale prices rising are also problems, Khan said.

“It’s a tough time for everyone, but it gets better day by day,” Khan said.

The situation has improved for Atlantic City’s casinos, which have continued to show a post-pandemic rebound.

In July, the city’s nine casinos recorded their strongest total industry revenue performance (excluding racetracks) since July 2011.

The $453.1 million recorded in July topped the prior year’s $416.3 million in earnings, setting a near-term record for single-month industry total gaming revenue, said Jane Bokunewicz, the faculty director of the the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism, School of Business at Stockton University.

August’s numbers, which will be released Sept. 16, should provide the scope of how the summer panned out in profits, Bokunewicz said.

“Until the August data is released, we still have an incomplete, although very encouraging, sense of how summer 2022 performed compared to previous years,” Bokunewicz said. “The industry may have exceeded some 2019 benchmarks in 2022, but in some areas, impacted by current economic circumstances, it may take the industry a bit longer to completely recover.”

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.