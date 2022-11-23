'Deplorable' conditions at Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village subject of special meeting Nov. 29

ATLANTIC CITY — Many residents of Stanley Holmes Village, a public housing project that is due to be redeveloped in phases starting in 2023, are living without heat and hot water, they told City Council at Tuesday night's meeting.

It is one of several public housing complexes run by the Atlantic City Housing Authority, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has put on a restricted status for spending money.

HUD enacts its "zero-threshold" rules, which require HUD approval for all expenditures, when it has concerns about how an authority is managed.

"You all have got to fix this problem. That's all I’m asking," said Lawanna Molley, a resident of the 420-unit complex, who said she pays a fair rent because she is employed as a housekeeper in a casino.

"I don’t pay $50 in rent," she said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the city's 3rd Ward that includes the village, had already scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 29 for residents to come and describe their issues to city and state officials.

"We are having a meeting ... about deplorable conditions there," Shabazz said. "It is only for Stanley Holmes residents to speak so we can hear what you go through and get some action."

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

City government recently stepped in to begin providing trash collection and other services to nine large Housing Authority properties on an emergency basis, as the authority works to regain its autonomy. The authority is independent of city government.

“In a nutshell, (zero threshold) means they can’t buy a pencil without getting approval from the federal government,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in late October during a news conference at City Hall. “No residents deserve to live like residents are living now.”

Small said problems include broken elevators and laundry room equipment, uncollected garbage and infestations.

A HUD spokesperson last month confirmed the local Housing Authority’s zero-threshold status.

Residents, who declined to give their names for fear of retribution, said at the time that trash hadn’t been collected in weeks. They also complained about a lack of hot water and heat.

The Housing Authority provides affordable housing to low-income families, senior citizens and the disabled. Stanley Holmes Village is its oldest property, built in 1936 and expanded in 1951.

The authority is in the middle of a $15.4 million rehabilitation of another of its properties, the 126-unit Buzby Village.

Small has said the “zero threshold” implemented by HUD has been in place since July 2021.

“We write to inform you that, due to the instability of the management of Atlantic City Housing Authority and our belief that Federal funds may be in jeopardy, we have placed the ACHA on ‘Zero Threshold,’” said a July 1, 2021, letter to then-board Chair Nicole Gupton from HUD Director of the Office of Public Housing Theresa Arce. “This means that all functions of the agency will now be under HUD review effective from the date of this letter.”

Housing Authority board Chair Stephanie Marshall, who is also a city councilwoman, said HUD never communicated with the board about problems until that letter.

The letter arrived about two months after the previous longtime executive director, Tom Hannon, resigned. Hannon could not be reached for comment.

In late August, HUD said the Housing Authority hired John Clarke as part-time interim executive director to run its nine communities.

Clarke said last month that HUD appointed him to help it get the Housing Authority back on track.

“I’m part-time interim executive director, holding the place to try to get it back on solid footing,” Clarke said. “I’m also working to procure and hire a permanent director.”

Problems with heat and hot water in some units furthest from boilers have been going on for years. Last year Molley said she bought space heaters, but "I shouldn't have to do that."

She has asked to be moved to another unit but been refused, she said.

"I’m tired. What am I supposed to do when there is still no heat? I have the oven on with water and two space heaters," Molley said.