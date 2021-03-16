Department of Veterans Affairs to revamp health care

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Philadelphia on Friday will hold a virtual listening session to get input from veterans on the future of VA health care.
According to a March 9 release, the listening session, which is one of 50 between March and June, will also include Veteran Service organizations and stakeholders.
"We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care," Medical Center Director Karen Flaherty-Oxler said in the release. "VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come."
To register for the listening session, go to www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
