The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced it will award 425 grants totaling about $279 million to organizations across the country, including one in South Jersey.
The grants will be awarded under the Grant Per Diem program, which "provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans, with the goal of helping homeless veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income and obtain greater self-determination," according to a news release from the department.
Everywhere and Now Public Housing Residents Organizing Nationally Together Inc., based in Atlantic City, is among the organizations set to received a Per Diem grant.
"The GPD program is one component of VA’s coordinated partnerships of services and resources to help Veterans exit homelessness," Wilmington, Delaware, VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane said in the release. "No veteran should ever have to worry whether they will have stable housing, and these grants put us one step closer to ensuring all veterans are living in a safe and supportive environment with access to health care and other supportive services."
Abut 85 vehicles participated in the procession, and many of those displayed signs, during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
It’s a birthday worthy of recognition and celebration. The Ocean City community came out in force Saturday in its vehicles to honor World War II veteran Francis McCormac, who turns 99 on Monday. He will receive the French Medal of Honor for his Normandy service when the pandemic is over. For a photo gallery from Saturday’s drive-by celebration, go to
Abut 85 vehicles participated in the procession, and many of those displayed signs, during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Abut 85 vehicles participated in the procession, and many of those displayed flags, during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Many of the vehicles displayed flags during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some cars displayed America flags during the parade that included about 85 participants for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Those watching from the sidewalk also held signs during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Many of those in vehicles displayed signs during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to the many vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City, during a birthday parade Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis X. McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, waves to vehicles that passed in front of his home in Ocean City on May 16 during a birthday parade.
Fire and emergency vehicle lead a parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Abut 85 vehicles participated in the procession, and many of those displayed signs, during the parade for Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Francis McCormac, a WWll veteran who turned 99 years old, was treated to a parade of 85 vehicles wishing him a happy birthday, in front of his home in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
