The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced it will award 425 grants totaling about $279 million to organizations across the country, including one in South Jersey.

The grants will be awarded under the Grant Per Diem program, which "provides funding to community organizations that provide transitional housing and supportive services for homeless veterans, with the goal of helping homeless veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and income and obtain greater self-determination," according to a news release from the department.

Everywhere and Now Public Housing Residents Organizing Nationally Together Inc., based in Atlantic City, is among the organizations set to received a Per Diem grant.

"The GPD program is one component of VA’s coordinated partnerships of services and resources to help Veterans exit homelessness," Wilmington, Delaware, VA Medical Center Director Vince Kane said in the release. "No veteran should ever have to worry whether they will have stable housing, and these grants put us one step closer to ensuring all veterans are living in a safe and supportive environment with access to health care and other supportive services."

