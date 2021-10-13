Department of Transportation to begin dredging project in Cumberland County

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the start of the Nantuxent Creek dredging project.
The project will restore channels to a safe and navigable depth and restore endangered species habitats in Cumberland County.
The $1.6 million project will dredge the State Channel in Nantuxent Creek to allow for safe navigation in and out of the port at Money Island. It will also restore a section of shoreline to serve as essential habitat for endangered species.
The project is underway and will continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week through November. An estimated 40,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the channel, which will be dredged to a depth of 9 feet at low tied with an allowable over dredge of 1 foot.
The DOT sites large storm events, such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012, as the main causes to extensive damage to the Money Island shoreline and deposited large quantities of sediment, which has narrowed the channel.
Nantuxent Creek is a 5.5-mile-long estuary of Delaware Bay that rises on the marshy border of Lawrence and Downe townships. It's located directly between premier oyster grounds and the Bivalve section of Norris Township and Money Island. It serves as the Delaware Bay Oyster Industry, which contributes millions to the state's economy annually and bolsters the state's reputation as a premier national seafood processer.
Absecon Bay is getting its first makeover in about 20 years.
“The Delaware Bay Oyster Industry, which is worth $42 million to the state economy would like to thank the Department of Transportation for working with us and getting this done,” said Barney Hollinger, chair of the Delaware Bay Shellfisheries Council, in a news release. “Without the channel being dredged it would have been devastating to the industry in the near future.”
H&L Contracting LLC will work to place all material removed from the channel onto 1,800 linear feet of shoreline to create a dune ridge, sand beach and essential habitat for endangered species in an area decimated by Superstorm Sandy, the DOT said.
The Department's Office of Maritime Resources is leading the project and working in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection's Blue Acres program, Division of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Coastal Engineering.
Channel use may be limited where mechanical dredging is in operation. People are advised to be aware of pipeline, buoys, dredge and other equipment.
This is the latest dredging project occurring in South Jersey this fall. The DOT is in the middle of dredging Absecon Bay that begin in the summer and expected to conclude by the end of the year with a target date set around Thanksgiving.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.