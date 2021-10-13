Department of Transportation to begin dredging project in Cumberland County

+3 DOT undertaking long overdue project in Absecon Bay Absecon Bay is getting its first makeover in about 20 years.

“The Delaware Bay Oyster Industry, which is worth $42 million to the state economy would like to thank the Department of Transportation for working with us and getting this done,” said Barney Hollinger, chair of the Delaware Bay Shellfisheries Council, in a news release. “Without the channel being dredged it would have been devastating to the industry in the near future.”

H&L Contracting LLC will work to place all material removed from the channel onto 1,800 linear feet of shoreline to create a dune ridge, sand beach and essential habitat for endangered species in an area decimated by Superstorm Sandy, the DOT said.

The Department's Office of Maritime Resources is leading the project and working in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection's Blue Acres program, Division of Fish and Wildlife and Division of Coastal Engineering.

Channel use may be limited where mechanical dredging is in operation. People are advised to be aware of pipeline, buoys, dredge and other equipment.

This is the latest dredging project occurring in South Jersey this fall. The DOT is in the middle of dredging Absecon Bay that begin in the summer and expected to conclude by the end of the year with a target date set around Thanksgiving.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

