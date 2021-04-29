 Skip to main content
Department of Corrections to resume visitations
Department of Corrections to resume visitations

Bayside State Prison

 Bayside Medium Security State Prison in Leesburg Cumberland County.ThurJul27/06

TRENTON — With COVID-19 cases staying at less than 1% among staff and inmates, the New Jersey Department of Corrections will resume visitations beginning Saturday, officials said.

“We recognize that families provide critical support to the incarcerated,” NJDOC Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks said in a prepared statement released Thursday. “Data from our universal testing initiative coupled with the vaccine program has made it possible to resume this important activity, with COVID-19 provisions in place. We will continue to track the data and make operational changes as needed with the safety of those entrusted to our custody, staff, and visitors in mind.”

All visits will take place outdoors, weather permitting, to allow for social distancing.

Visitors will be required to call the prisons ahead of time to schedule their visits with reservations scheduled on a limited, first come first serve basis. 

The total number of visitors permitted for each incarcerated person will be limited to two adults and two children. Each visitor must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and will be temperature scanned at the facility, answer a questionnaire regarding possible exposure to the virus and sign an agreement acknowledging the revised visitation guidelines.

To date, over 11,500 vaccine doses have been administered to a combination of staff and inmates, according to NJDOC officials. 

