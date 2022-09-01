DEP wants to know how visitors use Wharton State Forest

HAMMONTON — Wharton State Forest, the largest tract of land in New Jersey’s state park system, is crisscrossed with paved and unpaved roads.

More than 800,000 people visit Wharton each year. The state wants a better understanding of who those visitors are and how they're using the park's roads. The state is seeking these answers in part to help designate access routes throughout the park with an eye toward creating a permit system for the use of its dirt roads.

That would be modeled after the Department of Environmental Protection’s permit system for vehicle permits for fishing at Island Beach State Park, according to an announcement from the DEP on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. Sept. 27, the DEP plans to hold the first in a series of public meetings, beginning a survey of visitor and vehicle use in the park.

“The Murphy Administration recognizes the immense importance of Wharton State Forest to the thousands of people who visit it for everything from birding and quiet walks to scenic drives and motorized recreation,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette on Tuesday. “For this reason, public engagement is critical to our mission to ensure the forest is a place for everyone to enjoy. We, therefore, encourage the public and stakeholders to participate in our virtual sessions and complete the survey to ensure a diversity of viewpoints and that there is an opportunity to address any community concerns.”

Those interested in participating can register at njparksandforests.org/wharton.

In 2015, the DEP considered keeping all cars and trucks off about 500 miles of dirt roads in the park, but that met with resistance. A compromise called for increased enforcement instead.

The DEP has already begun meeting with groups and organizations, including the Pinelands Commission, with future meetings planned once results of the survey are in, according to DEP officials.

“The results of the survey will be used to enhance Wharton State Forest’s map to clearly define designated safe and legal routes for vehicle usage, while protecting culturally and ecologically sensitive areas,” reads a news release from the DEP. “Upon completion of the stakeholder process, these efforts to define safe and legal vehicle access routes on Wharton’s improved and unimproved roads will serve as the model for protection of other state-managed lands throughout the Pinelands.”

The routes will be for street-legal vehicles operated by licensed drivers. Off-road vehicles may not be used on state lands, officials said. In fact, the state is working to curb the use of ATVs and other off-road vehicles. Last year, the state Attorney General’s Office increased the fines for off-road vehicle use and damage to resources.

Fines now start at $250 to $500 for a first offense, $500 to $1,000 for a second offense, and a minimum of $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense. If a violation results in damage to or destruction of natural resources, an additional fine of five times the cost of the damage may be assessed. A report in April from the Pinelands Preservation Alliance found off-road vehicles damaged habitat and discouraged others from using trails.

Wharton State Forest is within the New Jersey Pinelands, a region of more than a million acres that is recognized for its unique natural resources and is classified as a National Biosphere Reserve of national and international significance.

The park also includes historic areas, including Batsto Village, which was an iron and glassmaking center in the 18th and 19th centuries. The state forest also includes 43 animals listed as threatened or endangered, including the Pine Barrens tree frog and timber rattlesnakes. This summer, thousands of acres of the state forest burned in a wildfire.

“Understanding how, when and where people recreate throughout Wharton State Forest is key for the State Park Service to develop plans that are representative of the diverse users who come to visit from around the state and country, while protecting this nationally recognized unique environment,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner of State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites. “After compiling these data, we will hold additional public meetings to review the findings and decisions regarding access.”

At the meeting Sept. 27, staff members will demonstrate a new web-based survey and mapping tool where park users will answer questions about their favorite recreational activities in Wharton State Forest, such as fishing, hiking, boating and scenic driving, among others.

The survey will allow participants to mark areas of importance on an interactive mapping tool which may be of personal significance or natural or historic resource importance. Public input will also be accepted by mail or email in the form of a printed or PDF copy of the survey.