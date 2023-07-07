NORTH WILDWOOD — Shawn LaTourette, the commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, scolded Mayor Pat Rosenello in a letter Thursday over the city’s work on the beach.

“I write today perplexed by the city of North Wildwood’s recent actions, which again break state law, violate a court order, and contradict our many productive personal discussions over the last six months,” the letter begins.

In it, LaTourette outlines multiple instances in which the DEP contends the city broke state law, including in installing bulkheads and working on dunes without the required permits.

The letter, released the same day it was sent to Rosenello, states that North Wildwood has repeatedly violated coastal zone management laws and calls for the city to submit a draft mitigation plan to the DEP by July 14.

While the Wildwoods are well known for exceedingly wide beaches, that is no longer the case in North Wildwood, where serious erosion has stripped the dunes and sand from the beaches in the north end.

A beach replenishment project similar to one now adding sand to nearby Stone Harbor beaches has long been in the works but has not yet started. Officials plan for the project to encompass the entire barrier island, often known as Five Mile Island, which also includes Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and a portion of Lower Township called Diamond Beach.

The plans include constructing a line of dunes the length of the island, which has proven unpopular with some beachfront property owners.

While those discussions stretched on, the sand continued to wash off North Wildwood beaches.

Over the past several years, North Wildwood trucked sand to the north end but was unable to do that last winter because the route along the beach has been too badly eroded.

In multiple public statements, Rosenello has criticized what he sees as state inaction to rebuild the beaches. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, North Wildwood made regional headlines by placing signs on all 30 city beach entrances calling on visitors to “Voice your concerns about New Jersey’s inaction on North Wildwood’s urgent beach issues!”

The signs list phone numbers for LaTourette and for Gov. Phil Murphy, saying, “These two individuals are directly responsible for the state’s inaction on replenishing North Wildwood’s beaches.”

In his letter Thursday, LaTourette made no mention of the signs but dismissed the idea that New Jersey was doing nothing to help North Wildwood beaches. He said the DEP is actively advancing more than $16 million in state-funded shore protection projects for the city.

“Earlier this year, DEP effectively brought to an end the six-year stalemate between the municipalities of Five Mile Island, whose previous refusal to accept a state and federally funded engineered beach and dune project has left North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township vulnerable to continuing erosion, rising sea-levels, and increasing risks (from) extreme weather and storm surge,” the letter reads. “DEP has committed nearly $10 million to this project, which would consist of an engineered dunes system and replenished beaches between Hereford Inlet and Cape May inlet on the Atlantic oceanfront.”

That includes a little less than five miles of beach. Authorized after Superstorm Sandy, the federal government would cover 65% of the cost, with the other 35% paid by the state.

“There is no question that had the Five Mile Island communities come to agreement in years past, North Wildwood would be better protected from erosion today,” the letter continues.

That project could begin in 2025, he wrote, and the DEP is also advancing a seawall project from Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue in North Wildwood, to which the DEP has committed another $6.7 million.

In addition to allegations of violations from years past, the state cited city work to reshape dunes and beach entrances from 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue last month. LaTourette alleges the city did not file an emergency authorization request until after the work was underway.

Rosenello said Thursday the June 5 work was the same as work done the week before. In a texted response to a request for comment, Rosenello said, “Our legal team and environmental consultant believe that the work we did was fully within the permits that we had in hand at the time.”

Despite that, the DEP issued another notice of violation to the city, part of a long list.

“This will be added to the long list of legal issues between the city and the NJDEP, and will ultimately be decided by a judge,” Rosenello continued.

Late last year, the state filed suit seeking an injunction against North Wildwood against constructing a bulkhead on the beach. The city filed a motion in response seeking $20 million in damages from the state.

The city faces millions of dollars’ worth of state penalties. In his letter, LaTourette said the state is willing to resolve those penalties.

He wrote that while the city has argued that the work on the beach is necessary for shore protection and safety, the DEP fears the projects may worsen erosion.

“Meanwhile the city — pointing to its northernmost beaches, a known erosion hotspot — has repeatedly engaged in destructive and illegal conduct in the name of tourism and, supposedly, public safety,” the letter states. “This is wrongheaded and it must stop.”

Rosenello has repeatedly criticized the state, alleging it has delayed and avoided helping his community with erosion, while multiple communities see repeated beach-building projects with a total cost estimated at about $1.5 billion. In addition to the beach project in Avalon and Stone Harbor this year, Ocean City saw additional sand this year, and expects to get more in the fall, in a project also planned to add sand to Strathmere and Sea Isle City.

LaTourette wrote that beach erosion can create sense of urgency, and that North Wildwood’s concerns are not unique in New Jersey.

“The city’s flagrant disregard for the law, however, stands apart,” he wrote. “Once again, I ask that you, as mayor, and all representatives of the city immediately cease and desist from this pattern and practice of violating the law. You are placing the public safety, environment, and the city’s access to continued financial support for shore protection at risk.”