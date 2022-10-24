DEP issues violation to North Wildwood for dune, bulkhead work

NORTH WILDWOOD — The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered dune and bulkhead repairs be stopped immediately after the city went ahead with the work despite not having the proper permits or authorization.

The city is charged with violating the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) by proceeding with the work to reshape dunes and install a bulkhead in the area of the 15th Street beach, according to a letter issued by the state DEP on Oct. 20.

City officials say the situation is an emergency and they had no choice but to proceed despite being told no.

Officials are discussing the matter with the city's legal team, Administrator Nicholas Long said Monday.

The city initially appealed to the DEP for emergency authorization for the work after remnants of Hurricane Ian left cliffs about 10-feet high along a stretch of the city's beaches.

"People try to climb and go up and down, and it's dangerous, along with numerous other reasons why we had to take immediate actions and grade those dunes," Long said.

The DEP sent a letter to North Wildwood on Oct. 7, then another on Oct. 12, saying the city had permission only to deploy "jersey barriers" around 15th and 16th streets.

Jersey barriers are concrete barriers seen on roadways for traffic control.

The charges against the city are for noncompliance with the DEP request denial and for not obtaining a CAFRA permit to move on the project.

DEP sent a letter to Mayor Patrick Rosenello informing him of the violations.

The letter is signed by Michele Kropilak, manager of the Bureau of Coastal and Land Use Compliance and Enforcement.

"Penalties may be assessed on a daily basis for each violation," DEP's Oct. 20 letter reads.

The letter doesn't say what those penalties may be.

DEP spokesperson Caryn Shinske provided the letter to The Press, adding that the Department has no further comment.

The city issued a letter to DEP last Thursday confirming it would proceed with emergency repairs regardless of the DEP's stance, saying it found an immediate threat to safety. The DEP, however, initially declined the emergency authorization because it found no such threats, and that proceeding with the work risks further beach erosion.

In its letter, the city acknowledged it faced possible violations from the state but said it has "no choice" in the “absence of a meaningful beach replenishment program.”

Rosenello previously has said the beaches were desperate for the repairs. The city lost upward of 75% of its dunes following Ian, he said.

Various shore towns suffered erosion when Ian dropped days of rain along the shore and contributed to strong waves that washed away sand.

Ian initially made landfall in the U.S. on Sept. 28, slamming into Florida and ravaging a portion of its west coast.

The latest violations aren't the first handed to the city by the DEP.

In 2020, the city received a violation notice for what the DEP said was destruction of 12 acres of mature, vegetated dunes and the construction of over 2,000 feet of bulkhead, all of which was done without proper permitting.

Rosenello suggested the state’s accusations were retaliation for him criticizing the state government.

Long said Monday that the city still is unaware of why its initial authorization request was denied. But, given the need to keep people safe, the city is in a predicament where it can't leave the cliffs unattended, he said.

"I'm not sure why the DEP doesn't believe that it wasn't an immediate risk," Long said. "We believe that it is and took immediate action."