Dennisville Christmas House Tour to be held virtually

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The 31st Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour will be held virtually, but not for the typical reason events have been held virtually the past few years.
According to a news release from the Dennisville Historic Home Owners Association, the switch was made due to a nearby road project that will be ongoing through the holidays.
The featured home will be the Captain Charles and Lydia Crawford House, which was built circa 1852. The virtual tour will include photos of the restoration of the Crawford house, along with short photo collages and video presentations of other historic homes in the village.
Those interested can access the virtual tour at dhhoa.org for free. Organizers encourage virtual visitors to make donations via the website, as the tour will not draw in the typical ticket revenue.
The road project in question will affect Petersburg Road and has been in the works for 20 years, according to the release. Organizers determined the project would make the roads not safely passable for the large crowd of expected tourgoers, prompting their decision to go virtual. The tour was held virtually in 2020 as well, during a year in which many events moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour is set to begin Dec. 17 and run through New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit the association website or call 609-861-1338.
The Captain Charles and Lydia Crawford House, built circa 1852, will be the featured home on the virtual Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour.
