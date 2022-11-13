 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennisville Christmas House Tour to be held virtually

  • 0
111422-pac-nws-housetour-p1.jpg

The Captain Charles and Lydia Crawford House, built circa 1852, will be the featured home on the virtual Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour.

 Jack Connolly, provided

Qatar on Wednesday unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. As journalists toured the cabins, desert winds kicked up sand at the 3.1 square-kilometer (1.1 square-mile) site, which housed a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store. The area could in theory hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said. Artificial green grass covered the walkways outside, with common areas filled with large bean-bag style chairs under a gray sky on Wednesday. Competing nations' flags flapped in the strong desert wind, a large screen also present at the site for fans to watch matches. Workers milled about the site, checking on its final touches. The brightly coloured cabins, each with thin walls, are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside. Each will go for around $200 a night, or $270 with board, as the tournament goes on. Some 60% of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, said Omar al-Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament. There will be other rooms offered at $80 a night farther out than this site near Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport, both of which will be seeing flights at all hours during the tournament. Planes rumbled overhead during the visit on Wednesday. Those staying at the fan village can expect a 40-minute commute to stadium sites.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The 31st Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour will be held virtually, but not for the typical reason events have been held virtually the past few years.

According to a news release from the Dennisville Historic Home Owners Association, the switch was made due to a nearby road project that will be ongoing through the holidays.

The featured home will be the Captain Charles and Lydia Crawford House, which was built circa 1852. The virtual tour will include photos of the restoration of the Crawford house, along with short photo collages and video presentations of other historic homes in the village.

Those interested can access the virtual tour at dhhoa.org for free. Organizers encourage virtual visitors to make donations via the website, as the tour will not draw in the typical ticket revenue.

People are also reading…

The road project in question will affect Petersburg Road and has been in the works for 20 years, according to the release. Organizers determined the project would make the roads not safely passable for the large crowd of expected tourgoers, prompting their decision to go virtual. The tour was held virtually in 2020 as well, during a year in which many events moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is set to begin Dec. 17 and run through New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit the association website or call 609-861-1338.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News