Dennis Twp. introducing bans on public marijuana smoking, cannabis businesses

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee will look to pass multiple ordinances to restrict majiruana use.

The ordinances, both introduced April 27 by the committee, would prohibit all cannabis establishments, distributors or delivery services from opening within township boundaries, and also prohibit marijuana use in public spaces.

The delivery of cannabis items and related supplies by a delivery service would still be permitted under the ordinance.

According to a public notice from the township, this action is being taken to "due to present uncertainties regarding the potential future impacts that allowing one or more classes of cannabis business might have on New Jersey municipalities in general, and on Dennis Township in particular."

The public space been ban would include parks, outdoor dining areas and recreation areas. Fines for a first offense would be $100-$250, while additional offenses would result in $500-$1,000 fines.

The committee will present the marijuana smoking restriction at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Rd., Dennisville. The business ban will be presented 5:30 p.m. June 8.

