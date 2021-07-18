Dennis Township woman gives helping hand to abandoned horses

On Sunday, strong fans moved air through the barn where she sat on a stepstool for an interview, keeping the space comfortable and keeping the tenacious horseflies on the move.

After being nursed to health and trained, many of the rescue horses are adopted or find foster homes.

“We have a really extensive adoption application with a lot of references,” she said. That includes making certain the applicant has the space and skills to deal with the horse, and can make sure it is properly shod, fed and cared for. “It needs to be an appropriate home so the horse doesn’t end up in a bad situation again. We don’t want the horse to get hurt, and we don’t want people to get hurt.”

In one stall of the barn, a white horse named Solomon pokes his head out when Revoir calls him by name. He was one of the first horses she adopted. Now 18, it is clear that he isn’t going anywhere. Weighing about 1,250 pounds, he nuzzles up to Revior.

For the most part, Revoir knows nothing of the history of the rescue horses.

“They go into the kill pen, and they just have a number,” she said.

Because of a tattoo inside his lip, she knows Solomon raced at a track. Some thoroughbreds, when they stop winning, end up at auction.