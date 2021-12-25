Dennis Township second-graders decorate quilts bound for Family Promise

With the participation of multiple churches throughout Cape May County and support from multiple other organizations, Family Promise shelters and feeds families at faith-based organizations. It began operation in 2009.

The quilts will be given to family members, McCloy said, and become the property of the children, to potentially provide some comfort and cheer at a difficult and unsettled time.

The students had watched a video about a child who used his allowance and the money that would have purchased toys to instead feed people who did not have homes.

In the classroom Tuesday, the children seemed engrossed with what McCloy has dubbed the “Kindness Quilts” project. Last year, kindergarten students at the school made toys for the dogs and cats at Beacon Animal Shelter.

“Next year’s kindness project idea has yet to unfold,” McCloy said.

McCloy floated among the tables where kids worked in groups of three or four, offering guidance on design and color, and encouragement to the artists.