Dennis Township second-graders decorate quilts bound for Family Promise

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Emma LeSage put the finishing touches on her drawing of a purple, heart-shaped balloon on a square of quilt.
She hopes the drawing will give a smile to another child she may never meet.
Think of it like decorating a security blanket.
Emma and other members of Shelia McCloy’s second-grade art class at Dennis Township Primary School were decorating quilts that will be given to children staying with Family Promise, a project of local churches to house families who would otherwise have no homes and offer support and training to the adults in the families.
The students worked out their artwork before using fabric markers to draw them on the quilts.
The colorful images included holiday icons like Christmas trees and candy canes, along with rainbows, flowers and other cheerful images.
One included a looming figure of the Marvel character the Hulk, arms outstretched and showing a broad smile.
“That’s me!” said Kole McClurkin, the artist, who was wearing a Hulk mask over the lower half of his face in the classroom. His images also included a smiley face with heart-shaped eyes and a rainbow.
The fabric markers and four quilts were purchased with a grant from the Dennis Township Board of Education. After McCloy posted a description of the project to a fundraising website, Donors Choose, someone in Kansas bought the school a new sewing machine.
With the participation of multiple churches throughout Cape May County and support from multiple other organizations, Family Promise shelters and feeds families at faith-based organizations. It began operation in 2009.
The quilts will be given to family members, McCloy said, and become the property of the children, to potentially provide some comfort and cheer at a difficult and unsettled time.
The students had watched a video about a child who used his allowance and the money that would have purchased toys to instead feed people who did not have homes.
In the classroom Tuesday, the children seemed engrossed with what McCloy has dubbed the “Kindness Quilts” project. Last year, kindergarten students at the school made toys for the dogs and cats at Beacon Animal Shelter.
“Next year’s kindness project idea has yet to unfold,” McCloy said.
McCloy floated among the tables where kids worked in groups of three or four, offering guidance on design and color, and encouragement to the artists.
The school concentrates on different values over the course of the school year. Right now, the concentration is “kindness,” McCloy said. Students have also filled the school halls with accounts of random acts of kindness, and beyond their assigned project with the quilt, seemed ready to show kindness to each other. The students also discussed empathy, which is the character trait for January.
“We discussed how we have special stuffed toys or blankets that give us comfort, and how we could work together to create a comforting blanket of love and kindness that would belong to a child for their very own,” McCloy said.
At one point, when Kole saw one of his classmate’s shoes was untied, he dropped to the floor to retie it with a double knot.
At the end of the class, the students filed out and the next class prepared to add their work to the quilts.
The four handmade quilts will be delivered as soon as they are completed, McCloy said, probably in early January. All first- and second-graders will have a chance to contribute art to the project, McCloy said.
