Dennis Township introduces bans on public marijuana smoking, cannabis businesses

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee is considering two ordinances to restrict marijuana use.
The ordinances, introduced April 27 by the committee, would prohibit all cannabis establishments, distributors or delivery services from opening within township boundaries, and also prohibit marijuana use in public spaces.
The delivery of cannabis items and related supplies by a delivery service would still be permitted under the ordinance.
According to a public notice from the township, these actions are being taken "due to present uncertainties regarding the potential future impacts that allowing one or more classes of cannabis business might have on New Jersey municipalities in general, and on Dennis Township in particular."
The public space ban would include parks, outdoor dining areas and recreation areas. Fines for a first offense would be $100 to $250, while additional offenses would result in $500 to $1,000 fines.
The committee will present the marijuana smoking restrictions at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Road. The business ban will be presented at 5:30 p.m. June 8.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.