Dennis Township introduces ban on public marijuana smoking

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee has introduced an ordinance to ban marijuana smoking in public places.
According to a public notice, the ban would include parks, outdoor dining areas and recreation areas. Fines for a first offense would be $100-$250, while additional offenses would result in $500-$1,000 fines.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Road.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
