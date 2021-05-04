 Skip to main content
Dennis Township introduces ban on public marijuana smoking
DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee has introduced an ordinance to ban marijuana smoking in public places.

According to a public notice, the ban would include parks, outdoor dining areas and recreation areas. Fines for a first offense would be $100-$250, while additional offenses would result in $500-$1,000 fines.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Road.

— Ahmad Austin

