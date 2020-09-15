DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The intersection of Woodbine-Ocean View Road (County Route 550) and Corson Tavern Road (County Route 628) will be closed overnight Thursday for resurfacing, Cape May County officials said Tuesday.
Beginning at 8 p.m., the intersection will be inaccessible in all directions until 5 a.m. Friday, the county said in a news release.
Traffic wishing to head south onto Corson Tavern Road will be detoured south on Route 9 to Seaville Avenue (County Route 668). Motorists traveling north will be detoured onto Route 668 east to Route 9.
Eastbound traffic on Woodbine Ocean View Road heading to Route 9 will be detoured onto Kings Highway (County Route 608) and continue traveling on 608 to 668 east to Route 9.
Traffic heading north and south along Route 9 wishing to travel west onto Route 550 will be directed to Route 668 and head west on Route 668 to Kings Highway (County Route 608). Once on Kings Highway, traffic will be directed north to Route 550.
Residents living along Corson Tavern Road and Woodbine Ocean View Road will still have access to their homes and will be able to travel unimpeded along both roads. They will not, however, be able to cross through the intersection.
