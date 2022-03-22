Dennis Township detour planned to accommodate paving

DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Drivers frequenting Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be impacted by paving work starting Wednesday, Cape May County officials said. Paving will start just east of the railroad crossing, near the township municipal building’s driveway, the county said Tuesday in a news release. The paving will extend east and will end about a half-mile west of the Woodbine roundabout.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured at both the Fidler Road and Academy Road intersections. Eastbound traffic will continue north on Fidler to Fiddler Hill Road and travel north to Woodbine-Oceanview Road, officials said.
Traffic will then be directed east along Woodbine-Oceanview Road to the roundabout and back to Dennisville-Petersburg Road.
Two-way traffic will resume on nights and weekends, officials said.
The county expects paving to take four to five days to complete.
Motorists are asked to try avoiding the road to prevent traffic buildups.
Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin
