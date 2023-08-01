DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A school bus caught fire Monday morning near Route 47 and Court House-South Dennis Road, fire officials said.
Members of the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at 7:25 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from Ocean View also responded.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the fire, according to fire company officials.
State Police and Inspira EMS also responded.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
