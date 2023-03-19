GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Democrats endorsed County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, for state Assembly in the 2nd legislative district Sunday, along with newcomer Alphonso Harrell, a teacher and Marine Corps veteran from Egg Harbor Township.

The 48th annual Atlantic County Democratic Convention, which the group calls the longest-running continuous nominating convention in state history, was held at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

Pleasantville Councilman Victor Carmona, 54, got the nod to run for 2nd legislative district state Senate. Carmona, the first Latino ever elected to Pleasantville City Council, is a handyman and small business owner, and a chaplain with the Pleasantville Police Department.

"I want to tackle the cost of living, public safety and supporting of Atlantic City," Carmona said of issues he'd prioritize if elected. "I pledge to work with Mayor (Marty) Small, Commissioner Coursey and others to continue building Atlantic City."

There were no contested races at the convention.

The LD2 team will face incumbent Republicans state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian in November, all of whom got the nod from their county convention Saturday.

At Sunday's convention, a crowd of 300, of whom 125 were voting delegates, endorsed candidates by acclimation. The candidates also included Sheriff Eric Scheffler for re-election, retired Egg Harbor Township Police Department Captain Hector Tavarez, 54, of EHT, for Atlantic County District 3 Commissioner; Somers Point resident and ESL teacher Kim O'Brien, 50, for at-large county commissioner; Pakistani immigrant and small business owner Habib Rehman for at-large county commissioner; and Greater Egg Harbor Township Regional Board of Education Member Peggy Capone, of Hamilton Township, for county executive.

"I'm currently advocating for growth at the Atlantic City Airport, offshore wind farms and better living wage for our county workers," said Fitzpatrick, a county commissioner and the senior director of finance and administration at Meet AC, a nonprofit created by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to draw convention business to Atlantic City. "And I'm ready to go to Trenton and bring Atlantic County the attention and support we've needed for many years."

Fitzpatrick ran for Assembly two years ago on a ticket with incumbent Democrats Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, and all three lost in the same Republican wave that also defeated Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney in the 3rd legislative district.

Harrell, 60, is a kindergarten teacher in Atlantic City public schools who lives in Egg Harbor Township. He is a disabled veteran from his time in the U.S. Marines, he said. Among his jobs in the service, he provided security to Vice President Dan Quayle on a trip to the Philippines.

"Our fine slate of candidates looks like Atlantic County: racially, ethnically and geographically diverse," Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said.

Tavarez ran for the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2022 but exited the race after last year's county convention supported Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township. Alexander lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Rehman, 47, ran last year for at-large county commissioner but lost to incumbent Republican Amy Gatto, 41, of Hamilton Township.

Capone was the only nominee who declined to speak after her nomination to face longtime Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who got the Republican County Committee's nomination Saturday.