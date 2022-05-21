Demonstrators march for abortion rights in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 50 people attended a Bans Off Our Body March and Rally in support of women’s reproductive rights Saturday at Stockton University.

The Stockton Democrats and Young Activists of Atlantic County organized the event that started on the Boardwalk outside the college campus and moved to the John F. Scarpa academic building on Albany Avenue, as demonstrators chanted, “They say no choice, we say pro choice” and “My body, my choice” along the way.

In attendance were Stockton students, alumni, faculty and onlookers who noticed the march and joined in.

Irenonsen Eigbe and Andrea Sandoval, who are part of the Stockton Democrats club, decided to organize the event after the Atlantic County Democrats reached out to their club seeking to collaborate.

“We did this event and think it’s important because a lot of younger people that want to be heard find it hard to travel to these events, so it’s easier for them to get together here,” Eigbe said.

Among those who spoke at the rally were Democratic congressional candidates Carolyn Rush and Tim Alexander. Both candidates talked about the Supreme Court draft decision expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, protecting women’s reproductive rights and the importance of reproductive rights supporters showing up to rallies, marches and other events.

“Your government should not be making your health decisions for you,” said Rush. “This is a health care issue that should be made by a woman and her doctor.”

“Women should have the same rights that men have,” said Alexander, who noted the 9th Amendment speaks to the freedom of choice, and denying women that would be a violation of the amendment.

If the Supreme Court does in fact vote to overturn Roe v. Wade next month, it would leave it up to the states whether to keep abortion legal or ban the termination of pregnancies to some degree. New Jersey law codifies abortion as a woman’s legal right.

Others that spoke Saturday included Susan Walsh, a Brigantine resident who used to be an abortion counselor, and Kristen Cotter, a survivor of sexual assault who had a child by her rapist.

“I’ve worked as a counselor for over eight years. I’ve counseled over 25,000 women as young as 12 years old,” said Walsh, who added women’s civil rights were at stake. “I can’t believe I’m still protesting this.”

“I didn’t have a choice, but I want my daughter and daughter’s daughter to have a choice,” said Cotter, who mentioned that she struggles with an eating disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder from her assault. “This decision is being made by people that have never been through it, so I’m out here advocating for the people that can’t be heard.”

All in attendance and those who spoke agreed the government should not be making decisions about women’s reproductive rights, as they held their signs high in front of the university and passing commuters honked their horns in agreement.

