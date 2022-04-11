 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demolition begins at Ocean City Housing Authority units

OCEAN CITY — Firefighters arrived at the Pecks Beach Village housing units at Fourth Street without sirens or much urgency on Monday.

Firefighters said they planned to do some training in the now-empty buildings, where demolition had already begun. On one rooftop, workers in protective gear continued the careful removal of asbestos, while an excavator fitted with a hydraulic claw waited in the background to begin demolition.

This section of the Housing Authority property included 20 units for senior housing. Months ago, those residents moved to Speitel Commons nearby at Sixth Street and West Avenue, a $7 million, 32-unit complex completed in 2021.

The demolition costs for the units on Fourth Street were included in the overall cost for Speitel Commons, according to Bob Barr, who serves as both the Ocean City Council president and leads the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The units were built more than 50 years ago and have been flooded repeatedly. After Hurricane Sandy, the residents had to be relocated while extensive repairs were made.

The Housing Authority plans to put new units at the site, to be built to current flood standards.

“We’re working on the design of them now. They’re going to be finalized soon,” Barr said.

The Peck’s Beach Village housing complex included the 20 units for seniors north of Fourth Street and 40 units for families on the south side of Fourth Street. In the long-term, the 40 units are also planned to be demolished and replaced. Barr said he was not certain of the timing of the project.

According to the minutes of the January meeting of the Ocean City Housing Authority board, the board has begun taking steps to secure funding for the next phase of the plans. Representatives are also meeting with Ocean City to discuss a site plan.

“There are a couple of things that were clear. The city does not want the authority to move the families temporarily off-site,” the minutes read.

That will mean building a 40-unit project to the north of Fourth Street where the families can move in immediately, before demolition and construction can begin on the south side. The minutes indicate that board staff members believe the project design can be made “very pleasing.”

