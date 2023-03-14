ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee backed all incumbent council members running for re-election in the November election except 2nd ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston Tuesday night.

Committee members were angry over her support of a Republican for Atlantic County Commissioner in November's election, so instead the committee nominated by a vote of 21 to 2 political newcomer Viana Bailey, 32, who owns a financial services firm called Capital Vi.

After the meeting the committee voted to censure Dunston and fellow Democratic Councilmen Bruce Weekes and George Tibbitt for supporting a Republican in last year's Atlantic County Commissioner race.

The committee nominated three incumbents by unanimous acclimation vote because they were running unopposed: 1st ward Councilman and Council President Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, 3rd ward Councilman and Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, and 5th ward Councilman Muhammad “Anjum” Zia.

Members also nominated Geoff Dorsey by acclimation to run in the council's 6th ward, for a set now held by the only Republican on City Council, Councilman Jesse Kurtz.

There was another contest in the 4th ward between Morshed and challengers Charles Garrett, Abusaed Asduha and Torres Mayfield. The vote in that ward was 20 for Morshed and 3 for Garrett and 1 for Asduha.

The censured council members Dunston, Weekes and Tibbitt also joined with Republican Councilman Jesse Kurtz to push for a ballot question to establish nonpartisan city elections last year. The ballot question, which would have stripped power from the Democratic Party, failed.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and five other members of City Council opposed the change.

The three had supported Republican Vern Macon, 74, to represent District 1 on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in last year's general election. Macon was challenging longtime incumbent Democrat Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey for his seat on the board.

Coursey, who is Small's chief of staff, won. He is one of only two Democrats on the nine-member county board.

Tibbitt said at the time it was the first time he endorsed anybody from the Republican Party.

Coursey at the time chalked it up to animosity against Small.

Dunston has long been a critic of Small's administration, and has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways. Small and others have denied Dunston's claims.

Small's supporters took control of the committee from supporters of get-out-the-vote organizer Craig Callaway, who is involved in lawsuits against Small and has long been his political enemy.