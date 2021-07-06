Democratic, Republican leaders support municipal court consolidation

In Somers Point, a City Council subcommittee in May recommended against joining. Subcommittee members met with Ferguson and Sandson and reported that the proposal would not be “financially advantageous at this time.”

According to the meeting minutes, the city was not provided sufficient answers to their questions.

The two party leaders said they applaud municipalities such as Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, which have already voted in favor of consolidation, and urged more to do the same.

"When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers," the two said.

Recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.

There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.

“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said of his experience with the different municipal courts when he was an attorney.

He said that meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.

