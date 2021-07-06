Democratic, Republican leaders support municipal court consolidation

Atlantic County political chairmen of different parties have come to the same conclusion about consolidating municipal courts: It's a good idea.
On Tuesday, GOP Chairman Keith Davis and Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman issued a joint press release in support of the consolidation plan proposed by Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson with the backing of Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweeney.
Suleiman and Davis cited the need to improve the justice of the court system and save property tax dollars.
“We don’t agree on much, but on this issue of consolidating our municipal court system, we agree that it is needed and needed now," the two said in a written statement released Tuesday. "This isn't a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s about good government and saving money so municipalities can deliver on property tax relief and invest more in roads and infrastructure."
Atlantic County's plan is to hold a consolidated municipal court in the old Court House building in Mays Landing.
County officials say the proposal would save almost $1.4 million a year if 11 municipalities agree to participate. The proposal has set up one of the perennial New Jersey divides between consolidation and home rule.
But some municipalities are reluctant to give up local control of the municipal court.
In Somers Point, a City Council subcommittee in May recommended against joining. Subcommittee members met with Ferguson and Sandson and reported that the proposal would not be “financially advantageous at this time.”
According to the meeting minutes, the city was not provided sufficient answers to their questions.
The two party leaders said they applaud municipalities such as Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, which have already voted in favor of consolidation, and urged more to do the same.
"When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers," the two said.
Recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.
There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.
“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said of his experience with the different municipal courts when he was an attorney.
He said that meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.