Democratic, Republican leaders support Atlantic County court consolidation

However, county figures show Somers Point would save almost $200,000 a year through joining the county plan.

The two party leaders said they applaud municipalities such as Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, which have voted in favor of consolidation, and urged more to do the same.

Gilmore said Egg Harbor Township stands to save more than $450,000 a year and Galloway more than $235,000, based on the participation of 11 towns.

"When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers," Davis and Suleiman said.

Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.

There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.

“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said of his experience with the different municipal courts when he was an attorney.

He said that meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.

A bill to establish a pilot program to allow countywide municipal courts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties in South Jersey; and in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties in North Jersey has passed the Senate and Assembly (S3049/A5176) and awaits the governor's signature.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7210 mpost@pressofac.com

