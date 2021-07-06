Democratic, Republican leaders support Atlantic County court consolidation

Atlantic County political chairmen of different parties have come to the same conclusion about consolidating municipal courts: It's a good idea.
On Tuesday, GOP Chairman Keith Davis and Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman issued a joint statement in support of the consolidation plan proposed by Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson with the backing of Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney.
Suleiman and Davis cited the need to improve the justice of the court system and save property tax dollars.
“We don’t agree on much, but on this issue of consolidating our municipal court system, we agree that it is needed and needed now," the two said in the statement released Tuesday. "This isn't a Democratic or Republican issue. It’s about good government and saving money so municipalities can deliver on property tax relief and invest more in roads and infrastructure."
Levinson said it was "like 'Miracle on 34th Street,' with Macy and Gimbel speaking to each other."
Also on Tuesday, the New Jersey Law Journal issued an editorial in favor of regionalizing municipal courts statewide, saying it was a chance to bring uniformity, improvement in trial efficiency and economy of scale to the process.
Atlantic County's plan is to hold a consolidated municipal court in the old courthouse on Main Street in Mays Landing.
Levinson has said the proposal would save almost $1.4 million a year if 11 municipalities agree to participate. The proposal has set up one of the perennial New Jersey divides between consolidation and home rule.
The county currently has agreements with six towns, and several others are considering joining, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday. Eight towns are needed to move forward.
But some municipalities are reluctant to give up local control of their municipal court.
Margate Mayor Michael Becker has said his community already has an agreement to share courts with Longport and called the county plan "a bad fit for Margate."
"Unfortunately we never received their costs to determine what savings they might realize," Gilmore said of Margate and Longport. "Their neighbor Ventnor, however, has agreed to participate at an estimated annual savings of $225,000."
The county relied on figures from the municipalities on how much they were spending now on their court, in order to figure out how much a county system would save them, Levinson said.
In Somers Point, a City Council subcommittee in May recommended against joining. Subcommittee members met with county Counsel Jim Ferguson and retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, who have been pitching the plan to towns, and reported that the proposal would not be “financially advantageous at this time.”
However, county figures show Somers Point would save almost $200,000 a year through joining the county plan.
The two party leaders said they applaud municipalities such as Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, which have voted in favor of consolidation, and urged more to do the same.
Gilmore said Egg Harbor Township stands to save more than $450,000 a year and Galloway more than $235,000, based on the participation of 11 towns.
"When we get this done, we will demonstrate that Atlantic County is the place where Republicans and Democrats can work together to regionalize government for the betterment of all taxpayers," Davis and Suleiman said.
Sandson has said a court system run by the county would be a better and fairer municipal court.
There are 15 municipal courts in the county, according to Ferguson. Most serve a single municipality.
“Some were great. Some OK, and some were horrendous,” Sandson said of his experience with the different municipal courts when he was an attorney.
He said that meant for someone facing an accusation, the justice received would at least in part depend on which court heard the case.
A bill to establish a pilot program to allow countywide municipal courts in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties in South Jersey; and in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties in North Jersey has passed the Senate and Assembly (S3049/A5176) and awaits the governor's signature.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
