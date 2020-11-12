Democratic chairman blasts Brown’s ‘homophobic’ Veterans Day comments

Democratic officials in the area pushed back Thursday against Republican officials who made remarks about the LGBTQ community and "left-wing radicals" during a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday in Somers Point, one of whom later apologized.
At the ceremony, state Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, talked about welcoming home a wounded warrior a few years ago and how the veteran was feeling down before local families came out to show their support for him, which renewed his spirit and energy.
“You give somebody who has 14 different genders a Citizen of the Year award and you have other people who have gone and fought, and they wind up not getting that type of recognition,” he said during the ceremony.
In a statement Thursday, Brown said, “Watching my niece, Alexis, have the courage to come out, I witnessed the difficulty of growing up gay, which is why I’m disappointed in my poor choice (of) words and I apologize because they in no way match my beliefs or my voting record that clearly shows I treat all families with the dignity and respect they deserve.
"As a combat veteran and father of three children currently serving in the U.S. Army, my point was, I believe our veterans — including LGBTQ+ veterans — deserve more public recognition for their service and sacrifices," he said.
Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said early Thursday of Brown's comments, “At best it was inappropriate, at worst it was homophobic. I really don’t get the point. Everybody supports our veterans. We salute Assemblyman (John) Armato as a veteran as we support Sen. Brown as a veteran."
Armato said he attended the event Brown referenced where the wounded veteran was recognized and said Brown’s comments about the veteran were accurate.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Armato called Brown and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson's comments "deplorable."
"If you want to talk to a real veteran with some class, call me," he tweeted.
The comments made at yesterday’s Veteran Day event by @ChrisBrownNJ and County Executive Denny Levinson are deplorable. If you want to talk to a real veteran with some class, call me. https://t.co/QNSNTCavMp— Assemblyman John Armato (@AsmJohnArmato) November 12, 2020
“If he would have stopped there, that would have been great, but he felt compelled to move on to some other topic,” Armato said of Brown's comments. “To be quite honest, I didn’t understand it. It was a veterans ceremony, why is he talking about somebody with multiple genders getting an award?”
Brown's record as an elected official includes publicly supporting overriding former Gov. Chris Christie's veto on gay marriage. He also supported bills that would establish a Transgender Equality Task Force, create programs for businesses owned by members of the LGBTQ community, persons with a disability and veterans and require boards of education to include instruction portraying political, economic and social contributions by the LGBTQ community and persons with disabilities, among other bills.
"I’m disappointed Assemblyman Armato, who voted to cut funding for our veterans homes, has not learned by now Atlantic County families are just tired of divisive, partisan tweets that have nothing to do with solving real problems facing our families," Brown also said in his statement.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson also spoke at Wednesday's ceremony and applauded Somers Point in saying it’s “the most patriotic town in Atlantic County.”
He said America is exceptional because of those who fought to protect this country, but then turned to ask the audience rhetorical questions that have been hot topics during recent political debates.
“Did you ever think, ever, that there would be a debate about whether you should fund police?” Levinson asked. “Did you ever think it would be debatable that you would protect our borders? The fact that people want to disband ICE and do away with border patrol, to take away the freedoms that we have and hand it over to the left-wing radicals that have ruined much of the world that they took over. Where have they ever been successful?
“This radicalism that’s coming in, it’s only a fad, it will pass,” Levinson added.
Levinson told The Press he didn't think his comments were political at all and stood by them.
"It needed to be said," he said Thursday. "The radical elements in this country have to be brought under control and not just given lip service under any circumstance. Because of an election you have to board up your building because of the radical left. Our soldiers do not line up for police to have the radical left throw bricks and frozen water bottles at them.
"I couldn’t get a debate when I ran (in 2019), so anybody who wants to debate me, I'd be happy to debate," he added.
The days of the “good ol boys” politics are far gone. County Executive Denny Levinson’s out of date comments should be too. https://t.co/RY0MZ1OXzr— Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (@VinceMazzeo) November 12, 2020
While Armato said political comments are appropriate at political events, the day was to honor the men and women who fought for our country.
“To go into a political speech at that event was inappropriate,” he said. “Denny went off the rails about something with ICE and border guard and the left-wing radicals. Those comments were not appropriate for a Veterans Day event on Veterans Day.”
While Suleiman didn’t attend the ceremony, he received a call from someone in attendance and said the comments were suspect.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
