Democratic chairman accuses Brown of ‘homophobic’ Veterans Day comments

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson also spoke at Wednesday's ceremony and applauded Somers Point in saying it’s “the most patriotic town in Atlantic County.”

He said America is exceptional because of those who fought to protect this country, but then turned to ask the audience rhetorical questions that have been hot topics during recent political debates.

“Did you ever think, ever, that there would be a debate about whether you should fund police?” Levinson asked. “Did you ever think it would be debatable that you would protect our borders? The fact that people want to disband ICE and do away with border patrol, to take away the freedoms that we have and hand it over to the left-wing radicals that have ruined much of the world that they took over. Where have they ever been successful?

“This radicalism that’s coming in, it’s only a fad, it will pass,” Levinson added.

Levinson told The Press he didn't think his comments were political at all and stood by them.