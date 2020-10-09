Democratic candidates for EHT Committee allege ethics violation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The use of public property is an unfair advantage," said Rivera, 34, who brought the complaint. "I support the police as much as the next guy."

The Township Committee, which is composed of five Republicans, scheduled a special meeting on the issue for 5 p.m. Monday, which was canceled. Since the accusation was against Hodson and Pfrommer, the original plan was to hold a meeting with the remaining committeemen, Joe Cafero, Andrew Parker III and Frank X. Balles.

But Balles was appointed to fill the Atlantic County freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board last month. Balles joined the freeholder board at its meeting Tuesday, giving up his Township Committee seat to do so.

Former sheriff Balles appointed to fill Formica freeholder seat The Atlantic County Republican Committee voted Thursday night to elect former Atlantic Count…

With Balles gone, the members of the Atlantic County Republican Committee will convene and select three people to fill the vacancy, said Keith Davis, the county Republican chairman. The names will be presented to the municipal governing body, which will then choose one of them to fill the vacancy.

The Republicans will meet Oct. 15 to select the three people for consideration for the Township Committee vacancy, Pfrommer said.