Democratic candidates for EHT Committee allege ethics violation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The two Democratic candidates for Township Committee, Lisa March and Frank Rivera, have filed ethics and campaign finance complaints against incumbent Republicans Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer for alleged improper use of taxpayer-funded resources for campaign activities.
Hodson and Pfrommer are both up for reelection next month. This is Hodson's second year as mayor but his 14th as a member of the committee. This is Pfrommer's second year as deputy mayor but her eighth as a member of the committee.
There is nothing to the complaint, Pfrommer said Thursday.
The complaint, filed last month, focuses on a photograph and a piece of political advertising with two marked township police vehicles pictured. The photo appears to have been taken in the parking lot of the Walmart shopping center at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges improper use of Hodson and Pfrommer's official position.
"No official or employee shall use his official position to obtain ... favored treatment or any rights, benefits, advantages, or privileges for himself or any other person," according to the complaint quoting EHT Code 16-9.
The complaint asked for the township's Ethics Board to rule on the actions of Hodson and Pfrommer.
"The use of public property is an unfair advantage," said Rivera, 34, who brought the complaint. "I support the police as much as the next guy."
The Township Committee, which is composed of five Republicans, scheduled a special meeting on the issue for 5 p.m. Monday, which was canceled. Since the accusation was against Hodson and Pfrommer, the original plan was to hold a meeting with the remaining committeemen, Joe Cafero, Andrew Parker III and Frank X. Balles.
But Balles was appointed to fill the Atlantic County freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board last month. Balles joined the freeholder board at its meeting Tuesday, giving up his Township Committee seat to do so.
With Balles gone, the members of the Atlantic County Republican Committee will convene and select three people to fill the vacancy, said Keith Davis, the county Republican chairman. The names will be presented to the municipal governing body, which will then choose one of them to fill the vacancy.
The Republicans will meet Oct. 15 to select the three people for consideration for the Township Committee vacancy, Pfrommer said.
It is possible that person may be named in time for the next committee meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. A new code of ethics hearing can be scheduled after the new person joins the committee.
After a hearing, the Ethics Board has 30 days to render a written decision, township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
With the general election scheduled for Nov. 3, it is unclear whether the Ethics Board ruling will be issued before or after Election Day.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
