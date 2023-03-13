EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Former congressional primary candidate and retired police Captain Hector Tavarez, of Egg Harbor Township, said late Monday he will run for District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner in this year's race.

Tavarez is a Democrat who dropped out of the Democratic primary in 2022 after Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township — another former police officer — won the endorsement of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee at its annual convention.

This year's county Democratic convention is Sunday at the Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, where Tavarez is likely to win the nomination for the commissioner seat.

The district covers parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships.

The seat is now held by Republican Commissioner Andrew Parker, who won his seat in 2021 after a special election necessary because the wrong ballots were sent to some in the district in the 2020 election.

“My fellow officers, community leaders and I created EHT PAL over 33 years ago to improve the relationship between our community, youth and police officers," said Tavarez. "While much has changed in the last 33 years, the one thing that hasn't is politicians on both sides giving lip service to the public's needs and problems instead of addressing and fixing them. We're dealing with the same quality of life and child well-being issues now that we dealt with back then. That's why I've decided to run for County Commissioner."

Tavarez said he wants to continue his work helping children and working for a better quality of life in Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships and in Atlantic County.

Tavarez retired with the rank of captain in 2011, after a 25-year career with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and continues to serve as the Executive Director of the Police Activities League (PAL) of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County, the press release said.

Tavarez co-founded the local PAL in 1989, and With the completion of PAL’s the organization now provides sports and education services to more than 2,000 children a year from throughout the county.

“Hector and I have known each other for nearly 30 years, sharing similar careers in law enforcement and a love and passion for our communities and the people we serve," said Sheriff Eric Scheffler, a Democrat. "His ability to lead and get things done is most evident in the success and growth of the Police Activities League of Atlantic County. I'm proud to endorse him for County Commissioner and I look forward to campaigning with him this year.”

Tavarez earned a Bachelor's degree from Stockton College and graduated from the New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police West Point Command & Leadership program and was certified by the State of New Jersey as a Certified Public Manager. He is married with three children and two granddaughters.