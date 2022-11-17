Delilah Road exit ramp closed Friday for paving work

The westbound ramp from Route 30 onto Delilah Road in Pleasantville will be closed Friday morning, Atlantic County officials announced.
The road will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. for pot hole repairs, weather permitting. The eastbound ramp will remain open.
For more information, go to aclink.org.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
