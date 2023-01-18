 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delilah Road closed in Pleasantville for car crash

PLEASANTVILLE — A portion of Delilah Road was shut down to traffic at around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a multi-vehicle crash, Atlantic County officials said.

The road was closed off to traffic between Franklin Boulevard and the White Horse Pike in Absecon, officials said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

