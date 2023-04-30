Atlantic County officials issued a series of traffic advisories beginning Monday.
Galloway Township
On Monday through Wednesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Jimmie Leads Road between Pitney Road and Route 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:03 p.m., for drainage and concrete improvements.
Hammonton
On Monday through Friday, a mobile striping operation will be in effect on Third Street, between Fairview Avenue and Old Forks Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township
The NJ Turnpike Authority will be conducting road work in the township:
Mill Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Fire Road and Patcong Drive, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmaville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Steelmanville Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All advisories are weather pending. Motorists should expect delays and should plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route. For more information, go to aclink.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
