Delays expected at Dorset Avenue bridge in Ventnor on Thursday

VENTNOR — The New Jersey Department of Transportation has scheduled electrical testing on the Dorset Avenue bridge that will cause delays Thursday.
Testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will require periodic bridge openings for up to 15 minutes at a time. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— John Russo
