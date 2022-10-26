Delaware River and Bay Authority names new police administrator

Wayne McFadden has been named the new police administrator for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the agency said Wednesday.

McFadden, of Berlin, Camden County, was promoted from captain to lieutenant colonel and officially started his duties Sunday, the DRBA said in a news release.

“I appreciate and value the confidence that the Commission and executive management have in my abilities to lead and manage the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s nationally accredited police department,” McFadden said in a statement.

The DRBA oversees the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Cape May-Lewes Ferry, Millville Executive Airport and Cape May Airport in Lower Township, among other entities.

McFadden, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, which will help him manage the 61 officers and support personnel in the authority's Police Department, the DRBA said.

Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Ben Franklin Bridge CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Penn…

“Mr. McFadden’s expertise and leadership abilities make him an outstanding candidate to lead our police department,” said Thomas J. Cook, executive director of the DRBA. “He is a distinguished law enforcement professional who will bring passion, versatility, and energy to the job every day.”

McFadden has a bachelor's degree in administration of justice from Thomas Edison State University and a master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He also graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy and the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute Leadership and Command Program.

Prior to the DRBA, he worked for the City of Camden and Camden County police departments for 18 years in a variety of roles. He started at the authority in 2014 as a patrol officer.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the department to further our mission of public service, crime prevention, highway safety and emergency preparedness,” McFadden said.