Deerfield Township post office shuts; services moved to Elmer

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Citing "conditions needing attention" at the local post office, the U.S. Postal Service on Saturday said it is transferring operations at the facility on Route 77 eight miles away to the post office in Elmer, Salem County.
Deerfield Street Post Office box customers will need to present identification at the Elmer post office to retrieve their mail, the USPS said in a news release.
The Elmer post office, 625 N. Main St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
According to the Associated Press, the USPS faces an estimated $160 billion in operating losses over the next decade and last week announced it plans to raise rates on first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents as part of a host of price increases and service changes designed to reduce debt for the beleaguered agency.
