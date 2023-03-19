ATLANTIC CITY — A Memorandum of Agreement with DEEM enterprises to move forward with a $2.7 billion car-centric development at Bader Field is on City Council's agenda for Wednesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Sunday.

Small has supported the plan to build about 4,000 units of housing, retail and other space plus a 2.7-mile raceway for high-powered cars owned by those who would live there.

The developers have said they would pay the city $115 million for the site, and Small has said — when fully built out — the plan would cut the local tax rate in half by bringing in owners of high value real estate to share the tax burden.

The state has been considering the proposal for about two years. An MOU was on the agenda a few months ago but pulled at the last minute at the request of the state, which has final say over what can be built at the site.

Bart Blatstein had proposed building 10,000 rental units there, along with a hotel, parks and more; and former state Sen. Bill Gormley had floated making it a city park.

Bader Field is a 143-acre former airport site and one of the largest open areas left in any shore community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated coverage.