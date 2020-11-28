'Deck the Hall' is first recording of world's largest musical instrument in 22 years

The Historic Organ Restoration Committee has published a recording of the Midmer-Losh pipe organ — the largest pipe organ in the world and largest musical instrument ever constructed — for the first time in 22 years. The organ, located in the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall auditorium in Atlantic City, has 33,112 pipes.
The recording, released on a nearly 74-minute CD entitled "Deck the Hall," features eight renowned guest organists performing favorite holiday music on the Midmer-Losh and W. W. Kimball pipe organs, both of which are located in Boardwalk Hall. Sound from the Midmer-Losh's recently renovated Left Stage Chamber will be featured in an official recording for the first time since 1955.
The CD can be purchased online at www.boardwalkorgans.org for just $20.00. The funds from the purchases of the CDs will be used for further renovations of these historic Atlantic City pipe organs.
