'Deck the Hall' is first recording of Boardwalk Hall organ in 22 years

The Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is the world's largest musical instrument.
Giorgio Steele
For The Press
ATLANTIC CITY — The Historic Organ Restoration Committee has published a recording of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Midmer-Losh pipe organ — the largest pipe organ in the world and the largest musical instrument ever constructed — for the first time in 22 years.
The recording, released on a nearly 74-minute CD titled "Deck the Hall," features eight guest organists performing holiday music on the hall's Midmer-Losh and W.W. Kimball pipe organs.
The Midmer-Losh organ, located in the auditorium at Boardwalk Hall, has 33,112 pipes.
The CD can be purchased at
boardwalkorgans.org for $20. Proceeds from sales of the CD will be used for further renovations of the hall's organs.
Press archives
Timothy Hoag, convention hall organist and member of the Atlantic City Convention Hall Organ Society, in the swell chamber of the The Midner-Losh pipe organ, in the East Hall, Tuesday 11/3/98.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Antoni Scott, of Mt. Bethel, Pa., plays the organ at the Atlantic City Convention Hall, on the Boardwalk in the resort, Tuesday 11/3/98. The Midner-Losh pipe organ, in the East Hall of the facility, is the Ò largest and loudest musical instrument ever constructed.Ó according to the Atlantic City Convention Hall Organ Society. Scott says his occupation is as a scientist but he is an organ enthusiast.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Steven Ball, of Atlantic City, organist and director of outreach, explains the circuitry behind the pipe organ inside Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, NJ, Friday Sept. 6, 2013. The organ is the largest in the world and will be played publicly for the first time in more than four decades during the Miss America Pageant.
Vernon Ogrodnek
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall pipe organ (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
DALE GERHARD
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall pipe organ.
Staff Organist and Outreach Director Steven Ball points out pipes in need of repair in the fanfare section of the Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014. The Midmer-Losh, completed in 1932, is undergoing restoration.
MICHAEL EIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/
MICHAEL EIN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Staff Organist and Outreach Director Steven Ball points out pipes in need of repair in the fanfare section of the Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014. The Midmer-Losh, completed in 1932, is undergoing restoration.
Michael Ein
Staff organist Steven Ball stands behind some of the Midmer-Losh organ’s 33,112 pipes at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Michael Ein / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/
Organ pipes in the fanfare section of the Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City are pictured, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014. The Midmer-Losh, completed in 1932, is undergoing restoration.
Michael Ein
Staff Organist and Outreach Director Steven Ball, of Atlantic City, looks over organ pipes from the Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014. The Midmer-Losh, completed in 1932, is undergoing restoration.
Michael Ein
Staff Organist and Outreach Director Steven Ball, of Atlantic City, discusses the restoration of the Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday Nov. 20, 2014. The Midmer-Losh, completed in 1932, is undergoing restoration.
Michael Ein
Organist Peter Richard Conte, of Philadelphia, with assistant Andrew Ennis, of Haddon Twp., plays the Midmer-Losh organ during a noon-time concert at Boardwalk Hall, July 13, 2016, in Atlantic City. The World's Largest Pipe Organ is slowly being restored. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
The keyboard of the Midmer-Losh Organ on the stage of the hall. The larger organ of the two still needs funding to be restored. The smaller of the two organs in Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, is finally playable after more than a decade of silence.Wednesday, June, 6, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
