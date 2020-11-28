 Skip to main content
'Deck the Hall' is first recording of Boardwalk Hall organ in 22 years
The Midmer-Losh pipe organ at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is the world's largest musical instrument.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Historic Organ Restoration Committee has published a recording of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Midmer-Losh pipe organ — the largest pipe organ in the world and the largest musical instrument ever constructed — for the first time in 22 years.

The recording, released on a nearly 74-minute CD titled "Deck the Hall," features eight guest organists performing holiday music on the hall's Midmer-Losh and W.W. Kimball pipe organs.

The Midmer-Losh organ, located in the auditorium at Boardwalk Hall, has 33,112 pipes.

The CD can be purchased at boardwalkorgans.org for $20. Proceeds from sales of the CD will be used for further renovations of the hall's organs.

