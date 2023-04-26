ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to announce a decision on the future of the Skate Zone this morning at a press conference.
The Skate Zone was one of four built by Comcast Spectator in the late 1990s, opening with financial aid from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Since its last operator, Black Bear Sports Group, discontinued its oversight of the building last year, the city has taken over, intending to invest money into the facility.
But, the rink doesn't appear in the city's future.
A proposal by DEEM would tear down the facility as part of a $2.7 billion redevelopment project for Badar Field, land on which the Skate Zone sits. The company has proposed a high-scale car raceway and housing complex at the former airfield.
