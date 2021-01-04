Decision by noon Tuesday on new election for county commissioner

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, is the certified winner of the Nov. 3 election for District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner, but she may not know until noon Tuesday if she can take office at the board's 4 p.m. reorganization meeting.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk held a hearing Monday morning on whether or not her election will be decertified and a new election required, after the county clerk sent 554 voters the wrong vote-by-mail ballots — affecting only the District 3 race.

"My intention is to get the decision out, if not today than certainly by noon tomorrow," Marczyk said after hearing an hour-and-a-half of arguments that largely reiterated points in lawyers' submitted briefs. He will post the decision on ecourts.

District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and some of Hamilton Township.

Witherspoon defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, by 286 votes, fewer than the number of wrong ballots sent. All of the ballots with mistakes went to Hamilton Township voters. Some (335) did not include the District 3 race but should have. Others (219) included the race but shouldn't have.

