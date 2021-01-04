 Skip to main content
Decision by noon Tuesday on new election for county commissioner
Decision by noon Tuesday on new election for county commissioner

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, is the certified winner of the Nov. 3 election for District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner, but she may not know until noon Tuesday if she can take office at the board's 4 p.m. reorganization meeting.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk held a hearing Monday morning on whether or not her election will be decertified and a new election required, after the county clerk sent 554 voters the wrong vote-by-mail ballots — affecting only the District 3 race. 

"My intention is to get the decision out, if not today than certainly by noon tomorrow," Marczyk said after hearing an hour-and-a-half of arguments that largely reiterated points in lawyers' submitted briefs. He will post the decision on ecourts.

District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and some of Hamilton Township. 

Witherspoon defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, by 286 votes, fewer than the number of wrong ballots sent. All of the ballots with mistakes went to Hamilton Township voters. Some (335) did not include the District 3 race but should have. Others (219) included the race but shouldn't have.

Marczyk also decided to bar testimony from an expert witness Witherspoon's attorney wanted to admit, that used statistical analysis of voters in Hamilton Township to argue that Witherspoon would also have won had the correct ballots gone to voters.

"We have a mess … a mess of an election," said Parker's attorney W. Timothy Howes. "Unfortunately, the margin of victory was smaller than the magnitude of the mistake. The certification of the election needs to be annulled."

Witherspoon's attorneys, however, argued that mistakes in vote-by-mail ballots cannot be used to justify an election challenge or decertification.

"The statute says, 'No election shall be held to be invalid due to any irregularity or failure in the preparation or forwarding of any mail-in ballots," said attorney Scott Salmon.

Salmon was quoting from a 2009 provision in NJSA 19:63-26.

Howes, however, said that statute does not apply in the case of a virtually all mail-in-ballot race.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

