Deceased female found in Waretown has been identified
On June 3, a derecho brought damage and wind gusts over 90 mph to Ocean County, as well as parts of Atlantic and Cumberland County. Record high heat in the region helped to fuel this, too.

TOMS RIVER — Megan Campana, whose last known address was in Seaside Heights, Ocean County, has been identified as the unresponsive female located June 4 in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

On June 5, a post-mortem examination performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as that of Campana, 41, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a written statement.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, Billhimer said.

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Det. Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, or Det. Jeremy Samuel of the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.

