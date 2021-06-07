Deceased female found in Waretown has been identified

TOMS RIVER — Megan Campana, whose last known address was in Seaside Heights, Ocean County, has been identified as the unresponsive female located June 4 in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

On June 5, a post-mortem examination performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as that of Campana, 41, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a written statement.

Police find woman's body in Waretown OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Police found the body of a woman Friday in a wooded area of the Barnegat Br…

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, Billhimer said.

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Det. Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, or Det. Jeremy Samuel of the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.

Ocean County Ocean County

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.