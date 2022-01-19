Debate over Pleasantville superintendent continues to divide board members, residents

“My children, who are honor-roll students in this district are suffering, every one of these parents whose children are in this district are suffering, because we can’t seem to get our minds out of agendas that are not school based, children based, children first,” Chrisp said.

The Pleasantville school board has been in disarray since a critical Oct. 12 meeting at which it voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave. Since that time, the board has been bitterly divided between a bloc of members that has generally supported the superintendent and a bloc of members, including Page, that have generally opposed her. The balance of power shifted after the November 2021 board election. The elections results ultimately saw Page take over the presidency from Julio Sanchez, who has been a supporter of Chestnut-Lee, during the Jan. 5 board reorganization meeting.

The district had been under the supervision of a state fiscal monitor from 2007 until October 2021. The state monitor's term ended just days before the controversy of Chestnut-Lee began.