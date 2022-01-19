Debate over Pleasantville superintendent continues to divide board members, residents

PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education held its third meeting in 13 days Tuesday night — yet the performance and personnel issues that have animated residents and board members over the last several months were no less divisive than they were two weeks ago.
The regularly scheduled Pleasantville school board meeting Tuesday focused primarily, again, on the status of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, whom the board put on leave in October over allegations she had not been honest about why she left a past job. The crowd of about three dozen people was mostly dominated by supporters of the superintendent, who maintained that she had served the district well and ought to be reinstated.
A smaller group of residents at the meeting opposed Chestnut-Lee and supported the actions the board had taken to suspend her.
Priscilla Noel, a parent at the district, questioned whether the board was dedicating enough resources to the children, particularly as it pertained to providing them with the technology needed for remote learning.
Pleasantville Public Schools have been holding class virtually since Jan. 7, with COVID-19 outbreaks and attendant isolation and quarantine guidelines having resulted in crippling staff absences. The district is tentatively scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday.
Noel further criticized the board for its actions on Jan. 5, which she considered an unfair silencing of the people. The Jan. 5 meeting saw Board President Jerome Page motion to adjourn before the scheduled public comment section began, with the meeting ultimately ending due to several board member having left the meeting prematurely and creating a lack of quorum.
“People want to be heard and their concerns are valid,” Noel said.
Noel is also a supporter of Chestnut-Lee. She brought to the meetings several signs advocating for the board to reinstate the superintendent, arguing it would be for the benefit of the district. She told The Press of Atlantic City during the meeting’s executive session intermission that Chestnut-Lee was exceptionally responsive to her concerns.
“I’ve emailed prior superintendents and never got responses or action, where with Doctor Natakie Chestnut-Lee, I’ve gotten responses and action, immediate action, not ignored, and that made me feel valued,” Noel said. “If I see change that is in helping the kids and it’s immediate, I’m going to support that.”
James Pressley Sr., a former board president, was among those at the meeting opposing Chestnut-Lee. Pressley submitted a complaint to the New Jersey Department of Education in September, which he said demonstrates how Chestnut-Lee was not honest about why she had left her past job — allegations Chestnut-Lee has denied.
“Natakie Chestnut-Lee intentionally falsified her application and she lied,” Pressley said after the meeting.
Pressley added that he believed Chestnut-Lee was trying to pressure the district into excusing what he described as her dishonesty.
“She’s now bullying the Pleasantville school district the same way she bullied her last school district,” Pressley said, alluding to litigation between Chestnut-Lee and her previous employer.
There are plans for an independent investigation into the allegation to be conducted by a special counsel the board selected Friday. In a statement sent to The Press of Atlantic City Wednesday via email, Chestnut-Lee said she welcomed the investigation.
“I look forward to answering any questions that arise from the investigation because, I am ready to put this behind me as it is a distraction from the great work that I have done in my tenure as Superintendent of Pleasantville Public Schools,” Chestnut-Lee said, pairing her statement with a quote about the importance of honesty and integrity from former first lady Michelle Obama.
Resident Loreal Chrisp argued that the district should reinstate Chestnut-Lee and that the board failed to prioritize the wellbeing of the district’s children.
“My children, who are honor-roll students in this district are suffering, every one of these parents whose children are in this district are suffering, because we can’t seem to get our minds out of agendas that are not school based, children based, children first,” Chrisp said.
The Pleasantville school board has been in disarray since a critical Oct. 12 meeting at which it voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave. Since that time, the board has been bitterly divided between a bloc of members that has generally supported the superintendent and a bloc of members, including Page, that have generally opposed her. The balance of power shifted after the November 2021 board election. The elections results ultimately saw Page take over the presidency from Julio Sanchez, who has been a supporter of Chestnut-Lee, during the Jan. 5 board reorganization meeting.
The district had been under the supervision of a state fiscal monitor from 2007 until October 2021. The state monitor's term ended just days before the controversy of Chestnut-Lee began.
City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo, who attended the Tuesday board meeting, said the discord of the board left it unable to grapple with what she described as its students struggles in school. Famularo said that despite having a budget of over $100 million buoyed by state aid, the district, still had abysmal student-proficiency rates. The school mathematics and reading proficiency rates among students was 5% and 15%, respectively. She also said that the Pleasantville school district ranked 616 out of 652 school districts in the state.
“You guys better start talking about educating and educate yourselves as to what’s going on the district,” Famularo said. “Instead of being concerned with personnel and making it personal start worrying about educational (matters).”
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.