Death of 3-year-old girl in Lower Township under investigation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The investigation is ongoing into the death of a 3-year-old girl in the Erma section of Lower Township, said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Priole on Sunday.

At 9:27 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call for medical assistance and responded to Sun Outdoors Campground in the 600 block of Route 9 in Erma, Priole said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive child who had been pulled out of a sewage septic tank after accidentally falling in, Priole said. The child was immediately transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead later that evening, he said.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township police responded to the scene and initiated an investigation into this child’s death, Priole said.

On Sunday morning, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the 3-year-old, who was not identified, and the cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report, Priole said.

The preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of foul play, Priole said.