Death at Cape May County jail under investigation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old man died June 13 while being held in Cape May County jail.

According to information from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrew Harris, 38, of Middle Township was found unresponsive when staff checked his cell at 10:38 a.m. The staff members tried to render medical aid and transported him to Cape Regional Medical Center, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m. at the Cape Regional. No cause of death has been released.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time,” Cheryl Spaulding, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, wrote in an email response. Spaulding did not provide information on what charges Harris was being held at the jail.

Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan declined to comment, forwarding all questions to the prosecutor’s office.

