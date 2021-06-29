 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death at Cape May County jail under investigation
0 comments

Death at Cape May County jail under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old man died June 13 while being held in Cape May County jail.

According to information from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrew Harris, 38, of Middle Township was found unresponsive when staff checked his cell at 10:38 a.m. The staff members tried to render medical aid and transported him to Cape Regional Medical Center, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He was was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m. at the Cape Regional. No cause of death has been released.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time,”  Cheryl Spaulding, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, wrote in an email response. Spaulding did not provide information on what charges Harris was being held at the jail.

Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan declined to comment, forwarding all questions to the prosecutor’s office.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Combating back to school anxiety post-COVID

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News