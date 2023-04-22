EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A deadline to remove the pet pigs and chickens at the center of a neighborhood feud and media spectacle has come and gone, but the controversy is continuing apace.

Township officials previously ordered that Dave and Brianna Ferrier remove the pet chickens and potbellied pigs from their property on Mill Road by Friday, but action had yet to be taken as of late Friday afternoon. The Ferrier family is now trying to find a way forward.

Brianna Ferrier said Thursday she and Dave had retained an attorney to help handle the matter. She said they were planning on filing an appeal to the determination by the township zoning officer that initially designated their four pigs and eight chickens illegal. Ferrier said she remained afraid of how the township might respond in the coming weeks and was frustrated her concerns have gone unheard.

“I live in that fear,” Brianna Ferrier said. “That’s been the struggle for us.”

Township Administrator Donna Markulic said officials were not eager to hurry their management of the case. She said if the Ferrier family files a zoning appeal, the township would wait until the appeal is adjudicated before officials issue a summons.

Even absent an appeal, Markulic said the township would proceed at a deliberate and measured pace when deciding how to approach the situation. She said officials would likely discuss the matter at a Township Committee meeting before taking action to try to punish the Ferriers for the pigs and chickens.

“It’s been such a public event, we would all want to be on the same page on how to proceed,” Markulic said. “There’s nothing that compels the township to act immediately.”

Friday had been a critical point in a feud that has been simmering for the past six months. Township Zoning Officer Sarah Schaffer issued the Ferriers a notice of violation Dec. 15, alleging the pigs violated two local ordinances. One ordinance prohibits land in the township from being used for piggeries or the business of raising pigs. Another bans the rearing of chickens on a property smaller than 5 acres. The Ferriers keep their animals in a chicken coop and pigpen on their 3.89-acre property.

The Ferriers could be fined as much as $1,000, made to do as much as 90 days of community service or jailed for up to 90 days for each day of noncompliance with the ordinance, according to a Feb. 14 notice of violation.

The Ferriers have since received several notices reiterating the township zoning officer’s position. They managed to extend the deadline several times over the course of the past six months to this Friday. In their conversations with the press and township officials, the Ferriers have said their pigs and chickens are pets, beloved by their 5-year-old daughter Regan. Brianna Ferrier has also argued the township prohibition on piggeries applies only to farms that are raising pigs as livestock for slaughter, not keeping them as pets.

While the punishment for ownership of the animals has been stayed, the conflict has intensified on other fronts. Brianna Ferrier said South Jersey Animal Control came to her house April 14. A person Ferrier presumed to be her neighbor had filed a noise complaint against the Ferriers due to the noise their two roosters allegedly make in the early hours of the morning. The Ferriers were served a summons and are being asked to appear in municipal court June 12 for an alleged violation of a noise ordinance.

Brianna Ferrier said she felt the roosters were being unfairly singled out for being atypical pets, saying dogs and other animals make similar noises. The Ferrier family has also decided to move the chicken coup farther back into the interior of their property to help abate the noise.

Overall, Ferrier said she felt she was the object of ire for her neighbors due to an older neighborhood dispute.

“I just feel like we’re being targeted,” she said.

Ferrier said the township and its residents needed to be more tolerant of atypical pets, calling them her form of “freedom of expression.”

“They need to wake up and understand that we are all different,” Ferrier said. “Worry about you and yours. … That’s our freedom, right? This is America.”

The noise complaint is a likely escalation of disputes between the Ferriers and those who oppose their keeping of the pigs and chickens. Doris Dilley, a neighbor of the Ferrier family and the person who sold them the current property, has emerged as a chief opponent of the Ferriers, arguing their ownership of the pigs is unambiguously illegal. She and other neighbors have argued the animals are a nuisance, singling out the pigs for their alleged smell and roosters for their alleged noise. They also argued the Ferriers are expecting special favor.

Dilley declined comment after a Township Committee meeting earlier this month.

The feud between Dilley and the Ferriers extends back before the pigs polarized the neighborhood.

In 2022, Dilley, a former member of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education, had put several properties she owned along Mill Road up for sale. The Ferrier family bought their current home from Dilley in May.

At a Township Committee meeting Aug. 17, Dilley said she had been trying to sell another piece of property on Mill Road but could not close on the sale, because the planned development required a 100-foot frontage, leaving the 99.54-foot frontage currently at the property just under 6 inches short. The Ferriers and a group of other neighbors then testified against granting Dilley the variance she would need for the sale at a Dec. 5 meeting at the township Zoning Board of Adjustment. Brianna Ferrier has since said she was opposed because she did not want to be disturbed by new neighbors. Township officials confirmed there was a chicken coup and pigpen on the Ferriers’ property through testimony from Dave Ferrier at that Dec 5 meeting.

While the Zoning Board ultimately granted Dilley’s variance, discord in the neighborhood worsened as the neighbors moved on to arguments over the pigs and chickens. Rising tensions combusted at a Township Committee meeting April 5. Caustic pig polemics left multiple people visibly distressed and on the verge of tears by the meeting's end.

Brianna Ferrier said the anxiety and distrust between the neighbors have only deepened in the intervening two weeks.

“The intensity is building and the hostility,” she said.

While continuing the fight in the township, Brianna Ferrier said the family is trying to move beyond the dispute. The Ferriers have put their home in the township up for sale. Brianna Ferrier said about 27 people indicated online they may be interested in the property.

“We can’t wait to get the hell out of there,” she said.

While the matters of the township ordinances may be moot for the Ferriers going forward, there is desire for some change.

Markulic said the Township Committee was exploring an amendment to the municipal ordinances to avoid similar situations with swine and other animals. She said the governing body was not "100% sure" what the new ordinance would be, but at minimum, it would clarify the definition of a piggery.

"A moot point, but a point taken," Markulic said.

After her move, Brianna Ferrier said she had ambitions of opening a nonprofit shelter for animals, such as chickens and pigs. She said the experience in the township has left an impression on her and taught her about the magnitude of need for farm animals. She cited a story that ran Tuesday from KWCH 12 News in which a 9-year-old boy in Newton, Kansas, was set to lose his emotional-support pot-bellied pig.

“It’s much bigger than Dave and I,” Brianna Ferrier said.