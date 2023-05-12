LOWER TOWNSHIP — The deadline is approaching to apply for the Lower Township Police Department's Youth Camp, taking place July 17 through 21.
The camp is open to youth in Lower Township entering sixth and seventh grades this September. The camp was created to help foster a positive and healthy interaction between police and children in the community.
Camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and will conclude with a certificate ceremony July 21. Camp activities will include K-9 and SWAT demonstrations, a police simulator, trip to the water park/boardwalk, a Phillies game and other activities.
Acceptance letters will be returned to families by July 1. Attendance the entire week of camp is required, and there will be a mandatory meeting for parents of selected campers.
The deadline for applications is May 26. Completed applications can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lower Township Police Department, or mailed to Cpl. Jennifer Elwell, Lower Township Police Department, 405 Breakwater Road, Erma, NJ 08204.
To print the application, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
